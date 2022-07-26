CareView Communications and HealthCare Support Address Healthcare Staffing Shortages

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced its recent partnership with HealthCare Support (“HSS”), an Ingenovis Health company, and a national healthcare staffing platform providing a full range of customized hiring solutions across the United States.

“This partnership will allow us to provide a comprehensive, fully-managed patient safety and virtual care solution for healthcare facilities currently experiencing staffing shortages,” said Steve Johnson, CareView’s CEO. “CareView is excited to pair our CareView Patient Safety System® with HSS’s staffing expertise to monitor patients remotely and provide much-needed staffing services. We look forward to collaborating with HSS in sharing our vision for patient safety and virtual care. With the present shortage of hospital personnel and the availability of adding additional staff being in short supply, we are hopeful that the marketplace will embrace a new form of virtual employees.”

CareView Patient Safety System enabled virtual nursing workflows for admissions and discharges can help reduce labor costs, improve efficiency, decrease staff burden and burnout, and enhance patient engagement.

The CareView Patient Safety System, including its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, uses predictive technology to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in fewer false alarms, quicker staff interventions, and a significant reduction in patient falls.

Chris Abel, President of HealthCare Support, says, “This is a pivotal time for the healthcare industry. Our relationship with CareView creates new opportunities for healthcare providers to address their staffing needs with technology, talent, and proven expertise. With our shared focus and commitment to providing much-needed staffing solutions across the industry, we expect to obtain great results for CareView and its customers.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

About HealthCare Support

HealthCare Support, an Ingenovis Health company, is a national recruitment firm providing clinical and non-clinical staffing solutions to top healthcare organizations. By aligning the skills, values, and goals of healthcare professionals to the clients that serve their communities, HealthCare Support provides full cycle support to both clients and talent. Founded in 2003, HealthCare Support was named in 2020 as the 8th Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firm in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). For more information, visit www.healthcaresupport.com.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and enhanced technology to advance delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio currently include trustaff, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, CardioSolution, Vista Staffing Solutions and HealthCare Support. For more information, visit www.IngenovisHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.