Skedulo Releases New and Enhanced Solutions, Announces Partnership Network and Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skedulo, a provider of cloud-based productivity software, has released three new and enhanced solutions to better serve public sector, field sales and services and healthcare industries. As Skedulo pioneers deskless work with the first platform built specifically for the deskless workforce, its new and enhanced solutions include: Scheduling for Public Sector Solutions, Scheduling for Healthcare Therapy and Scheduling for Field Sales and Service.

“Skedulo is consistently making state-of-the-art advances in productivity technology and we’re extremely proud to offer these solutions and a partner ecosystem to our customers,” said Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo. “With these additions to the Skedulo Pulse Platform™ on the Skedulo Deskless Productivity Cloud, we are on track to achieve our goal to support deskless workers, an underserved workforce that makes up 80% of the global workforce.”

The solution updates are as follows. Additional information is available on Skedulo’s blog.

Scheduling for Healthcare Therapy : To support occupational, mental, physical, speech or any other therapy, this new solution allows users to incorporate authorization periods, travel time, availability, qualification matching, preferences and hours worked.

: To support occupational, mental, physical, speech or any other therapy, this new solution allows users to incorporate authorization periods, travel time, availability, qualification matching, preferences and hours worked. Scheduling for Public Sector Solutions: This solution simplifies complex, mobile work and constituent scheduling for government entities. With these capabilities, those in the government sector can now schedule for constituents to visit government entities, government entities to visit constituents and for constituents to book assets.

This solution simplifies complex, mobile work and constituent scheduling for government entities. With these capabilities, those in the government sector can now schedule for constituents to visit government entities, government entities to visit constituents and for constituents to book assets. Scheduling for Field Sales and Service: Strengthening this popular solution’s optimization power, Skedulo has enhanced its purpose-built scheduling and route optimization solution to help users better manage and engage their deskless workers and customers. Users are now able to minimize worker travel and drive time through travel time estimates based on historical traffic information. This new optimization feature will reduce serious employee engagement and retention hurdles; creating happier and more productive employees.

Using Skedulo’s solutions, Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare, the largest provider of its kind in the Western United States, serving Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho, has grown impressively to more than 6,000 patient visits per week and 700 clinicians. With a sharp focus on scalable growth, Solace chose Skedulo to solve the pain of optimally matching clinicians to patients, scheduling appointments and helping manage pediatric care delivered in the home.

“Giving our mobile clinicians options and control over how they spend their time is part of our strategy for recruiting and retaining the best pediatric clinicians in the state,” said Darcie Peacock, CEO of Solace Pediatric Home Healthcare. “In healthcare, you have fewer resources that you need to do more with, so building efficiency is a top priority for everybody. With Skedulo, Solace has transformed how it engages with its patients and supports its mobile clinicians. This means faster and more accurate communication with families, reduced administrative burden on clinicians and less time spent driving.”

In addition to announcing industry solutions, Skedulo is also introducing the expansion of its partner ecosystem, including System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Go To Market Partners (GTM). Today’s announcement includes the introduction of the Skedulo Marketplace, an online destination featuring tailored applications and extensions made available by Skedulo and third-party ISVs who are building on the Skedulo Pulse Platform™.

“We applaud Skedulo taking a platform approach to increase productivity across the deskless workforce,” said eduMe Founder and CEO Jacob Waern. “Deskless work requires training and technology that can easily be tailored to fit the way organizations operate, and in the flow of their everyday work. We're delighted to see eduMe’s training solution embedded into the Skedulo Pulse Platform™. This will enable high-impact training just at the right time, without frontline workers needing to adapt to any new systems. Skedulo is blazing a trail for the shape of things to come.”

The partner network announced today includes System Integrators: Accenture, Deloitte, Destined (a Media.Monks company), OSI Digital, RK Rivera, Simplus, Swan Technology Solutions, Tquila, Viseo; Go To Market Partners: ADP, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Carahsoft, DocuSign, Lumary, SAP, Salesforce, UKG, Zendesk; and Independent Software Vendors: Ask Nicely, eduMe and voicebrain.ai.

“Developing this marketplace is a logical and exciting next step of Skedulo’s Pulse Platform™ journey. These new solutions and enhancements wouldn’t be possible without the growing partnership network we’ve cultivated over the years. We’re thrilled to have the support from such strong partners to assist our customers in being able to do their best work,” said Fairhurst.

For more information on Skedulo’s solutions and partner ecosystem, visit www.skedulo.com.

About Skedulo

Founded in 2013, Skedulo is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Skedulo’s leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don’t work in a traditional office setting. The Skedulo Pulse PlatformTM helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations, including The American Red Cross, DHL and Sunrun, to seamlessly schedule and service over 35 million appointments worldwide. The company has secured over $120 million in funding to date, led by Softbank, Microsoft’s venture firm M12, Costanoa Ventures and Blackbird. For more information, visit https://www.skedulo.com or follow @Skedulo on Facebook and LinkedIn.