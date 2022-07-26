KICKS CREW Selects Forter to Scale its Global Digital Commerce Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced that KICKS CREW, the leading global e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel, selected Forter to help scale its business globally, by minimizing friction within the buyer’s journey, driving revenue and reducing fraud.

KICKS CREW is one of the fastest-growing global online marketplaces for athletic footwear and sportswear with over 400,000 styles. The company aims to make sneaker culture more accessible to all consumers with the widest and most inclusive selection. From running, basketball, golf and tennis to the latest hyped drops across New York, Tokyo, London and Shanghai, KICKS CREW partners exclusively with retailers and boutiques globally to guarantee authenticity. In order to continue providing a top-of-the-line experience for its global customer base, it’s imperative that KICKS CREW is able to streamline the payments process for good customers and block fraudsters.

Relying on rigid rules and manual reviews to approve online orders means that many legitimate customers are declined for either being “high-risk” transactions or new to the site. For a brand that operates in multiple markets, it’s even more difficult to constantly customize rules for local market nuances. In fact, according to Forter's research, merchants can lose up to 75x more revenue from these false declines than to fraud. Over 40% of customers will generally not retry to purchase from a site that rejects them.

On the heels of its $6 million Series A funding round, KICKS CREW was looking to expand its market without introducing any friction to the buyer’s journey. A fully automated approach to fraud management that delivered real-time, accurate decisions to improve customer experience, drive revenue and increase approval rates would best serve KICKS CREW’s vision.

KICKS CREW selected Trusted Conversions from Forter to help scale its operations globally by maximizing genuine customer experience and lifetime value through precise fraud decisioning. By assessing customer trustworthiness within an average of 400 milliseconds, KICKS CREW can approve far more genuine transactions and reject fraudsters, improving customer experience and its bottom line. With Forter, KICKS CREW increased its approval rate to over 97% percent.

In addition to its differentiated technology, KICKS CREW also benefited from Forter’s dedicated customer success team which fully understands each customer’s unique objectives, tunes implementation and ensures exceptional outcomes.

“Forter has proven to be an essential partner for our business, allowing us to focus on meeting the global demand for our products while creating a seamless customer experience,” said Ross Yip, co-founder and COO of KICKS CREW. “As a result of Forter’s fully automated solution and ‘white-glove’ service, we can continue growing our business with peace of mind knowing we’re welcoming all legitimate customers while preventing fraud.”

“KICKS CREW recognized that, in order to scale and be truly accessible to their global customer base, they needed to create a seamless customer experience for current and future demand,” said Liron Damri, president and co-founder, Forter. “Forter’s Trusted Conversions product allows KICKS CREW to maximize their revenue and make smarter fraud decisions. We are honored to be their provider of choice as they continue to grow around the world.”

