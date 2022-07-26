Fidelity to Work With Connecticut Sun WNBA Team, Providing Financial Education and Access to the Next Generation of Women 

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelity Investments today announced a year-long relationship with the Connecticut Sun aimed at providing financial education and access to the next generation of young women. Based in New England where Fidelity has deep roots, this collaboration with the WNBA team provides Fidelity with several opportunities to educate and engage young people when it comes to learning about money and basic financial concepts like spending, saving, and investing.

As part of the new relationship, Fidelity will host a learning session at one of the Connecticut Sun’s in-person, week-long summer basketball camps, distilling its financial expertise to girls grades three to twelve. Campers will delve into financial education that highlights how to save, spend, and invest while also exploring new and different ways of thinking about money. Campers and their parents/guardians will also be introduced to the Fidelity Youth Account, where they’ll receive a $50 depositi when they open a Youth Account for their teen, which will help teens leverage the skills they learn in the workshops. The Fidelity Youth Account is the industry’s first saving, spending, and investing account designed exclusively for 13- to 17-year-olds. The platform provides educational content and tools to engage young people and provides learning moments around investing.

In addition to providing financial education during the summer camp sessions, Fidelity will sponsor scholarships for girls who could not otherwise attend the camps. And throughout the year, Fidelity will collaborate with the team’s basketball players to provide ongoing virtual financial education to youth athletes through webinars and social media content.

“Working with the Connecticut Sun helps us continue to invest in the next generation of young women in New England—and of course it’s exciting to support a women-centered organization like the WNBA,” says Pamela Everhart, Head of Community Relations and Regional Public Affairs at Fidelity Investments. “Using sports as a way to break through, we are taking steps to help close the gender investing gap by engaging with young women early and often, providing financial education, and access to products to help them learn by doing so they can meet their financial goals.”

In fact, Fidelity researchii finds that teen girls are more likely than boys to say investing feels out of reach and they have no knowledge of researching investments. Teen girls are also less likely to say they’ve talked to their parents about investing, perpetuating the gender gap. In addition to early-on financial education, Fidelity aims to help close the gender investing gap by offering a suite of resources for women through its Women Talk Money community. Women Talk Money provides connection and clear steps to support the next generation of female investors with live discussions, checklists, and continuous support on topics from savings to debt to making money work harder.

The relationship is the latest in Fidelity’s long-standing efforts to increase access to financial education in historically underserved populations, including young women and diverse communities. Earlier this year, Fidelity announced a collaboration with The FIVE Network that provides thousands of diverse youth, ages 13-17 across 25+ states, with an online financial services curriculum, mentorship with members of Fidelity’s Affinity groups—which focus on engaging Black, Latinx, and young professionals—and an introduction to the Fidelity Youth Account to apply what they’ve learned.

Fidelity’s commitment to educating the next generation of investors includes a number of tools and resources for young people and parents:

i Starting on January 24, 2022, when you (parent or guardian) initiate the opening of a new Youth Account and your teen (aged 13–17) downloads the Fidelity Mobile® App and activates the new account, your teen will receive a $50 deposit as a reward. Fidelity reserves the right to modify the terms and conditions or terminate the offer at any time. Other terms and conditions, or eligibility criteria, apply. See fidelity.com/youth for official terms and conditions and for more information.

ii Fidelity 2022 Teens and Money Study