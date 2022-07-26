The Mobility House and Endera Partner to Deliver Leading Edge Charging Solutions for Commercial EV Fleets

BELMONT, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobility House and Endera have partnered to bring the benefits of electric vehicles and smart charging to commercial transportation through an integrated technology offering. Endera designs, sells and services commercial electric vehicles and charging stations, while The Mobility House’s charging and energy management system, ChargePilot, optimizes charging to ensure vehicle readiness and reduce operating expenses. The companies have already delivered their fully-integrated electric shuttles and smart charging solution to two parking operators – ACE Parking and Aladdin Airport Parking – both servicing the San Diego International Airport.

“Commercial transportation is an important segment for reducing carbon emissions on the road, and we see tremendous potential in electrifying the way people get to and from their destinations,” said Endera CEO John Walsh. “The Mobility House is a perfect complement to our fleet services, together offering highly intelligent transportation to customers at the lowest cost of ownership.”

ACE Parking’s electric fleet, which includes 32 Endera shuttle buses, six BTC DC 50 kW chargers and two Proterra DC 60 kW chargers, became operational in February 2022 and averages 5,000 miles driven per day shuttling passengers to and from the San Diego Airport. With The Mobility House’s smart charging and energy management system ChargePilot, ACE Parking is estimated to save $16,000 a year versus unmanaged charging, based on San Diego Gas & Electric’s EV-HP pricing plan. For Aladdin Airport Parking, a fleet of eight Endera shuttles, four BTC 50 kW chargers and two Delta 25 kW DC wallbox chargers were most recently implemented in June 2022.

“We are proud to continue expanding our partnership ecosystem in the U.S. with Endera, joining The Mobility House partners like Audi, New Flyer, Nissan and Mercedes Benz,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler. “Our projects in San Diego with Endera also mark several milestones for our U.S. team, including our first integration with shuttle EVs, as well as our first Delta charger commissioning.”

Endera and The Mobility House are both technology-forward companies on a mission to mitigate mobility emissions around the world. Together, they offer intelligent commercial transportation solutions with features like wireless connectivity between vehicles and chargers, giving operators visibility into each vehicle’s state of charge. Charging management also allows operators to intelligently schedule charging when energy costs are lowest and avoiding peak load charges. In addition to being hardware agnostic, the integrated solution offers Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) reporting and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) management.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 1,000+ installation partners, 80+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 800 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 250 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.

About Endera

Endera is a technology company, specializing in smart electric commercial vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. As an end-to-end electric commercial vehicle supplier, Endera provides vehicle design and technology. Made in America, Endera delivers one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicles and provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability, and service. To learn more, visit www.enderamotors.com.