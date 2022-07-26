Baker Tilly deploys AI-powered e-discovery technology designed to streamline the collection and analysis of digital evidence

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) and Salient Discovery Limited (Salient), a provider of artificial intelligence e-discovery services, powered by Reveal’s leading AI platform, collaborate to deliver a solution to help clients navigate, retrieve, analyze and share electronically stored data for complex and high-volume investigations, litigation, claims management and damage analysis.

“This technology alliance combines Baker Tilly’s forensic expertise with Salient’s artificial intelligence services to scale investigations for today’s extreme volume of data and quick response needed across global jurisdictions,” said Bernard Regan, Baker Tilly global forensics and litigation services principal.

Electronic documents are more dynamic than hardcopy evidence and often contain metadata such as time-date stamps, author and recipient information, and file properties. Preserving the original content and metadata for electronically stored information is required in order to eliminate claims of spoliation or tampering with evidence later in the litigation.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Baker Tilly to deliver our eDiscovery services to support their clients,” said David Fisk, Salient managing director. “With our combined expertise, experience and application of AI-powered technology from Reveal, clients can have confidence in the breadth, depth and rigor of investigations.”

Baker Tilly’s forensic and investigation experts paired with Salient’s AI-powered e-discovery services, which runs on Reveal’s powerful AI platform, provide a scalable document-review solution that delivers the following benefits:

Specialized team to guide clients through the discovery process

Ability to process high volumes of data — up to terabytes — in a short amount of time

AI-powered e-discovery and document review to pinpoint key information

Continuous auditing or monitoring capabilities to help detect fraud

Rapid response to incidents

“We take great pride knowing that our powerful AI platform is being used to solve some of today’s most complex legal problems,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “We also understand that achieving the full potential of AI-powered technology requires a team effort, which is why we’re thrilled to see Baker Tilly and Salient join forces to leverage Reveal’s industry-leading platform.”

