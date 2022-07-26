FluentStream Announces Strategic Partnership and Channel Alliance with GPhone

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and mid-size organizations, today announced a strategic partnership and channel alliance with GPhone, a facilities-based carrier headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. The dual partnerships with FluentStream have enabled GPhone to simplify its business model and improve its bottom line.

Today, organizations need more than basic call functionality, requiring features like auto-attendant, on-demand call recording and follow-me forwarding. Customers also expect 99.99% service reliability, which can only be achieved with redundancy measures that require a significant cost investment. GPhone opted to avoid an infrastructure buildout that could introduce complex technical issues and explored partnership options with FluentStream.

GPhone was impressed by FluentStream’s expansive suite of more than 100 features and its award-winning, US-based customer support. GPhone also appreciated that FluentStream shared its business model that favors month-to-month agreements instead of long-term contracts. As a strategic partner, GPhone elected to transition its customer base to FluentStream’s UCaaS platform and customer support services.

“FluentStream is backed by a reputable growth equity firm, they have a great platform, and an impressive management team,” said Stephen McCarthy, Co-Founder and President, GPhone. “We felt comfortable that our customers would be in good hands.”

As part of the strategic partnership, some of GPhone’s employees joined FluentStream as full-time employees and helped successfully transition GPhone customers to FluentStream’s platform. Additionally, GPhone became an exclusive channel partner, enabling GPhone executives to focus their efforts on sales of FluentStream services.

“Our partnerships with FluentStream have improved our bottom line and simplified our business model by having fewer employees and only one partner relationship to manage,” said Guy Jazynka, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, GPhone. “Now we can focus on sales, which is what we like to do.”

Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream, added, “Our strategic partnership and channel alliance with GPhone have benefited customers who now have access to advanced functionality and service reliability. GPhone has benefited from fewer administrative layers and more financial incentives. And, as a result of our relationship with GPhone, FluentStream has been able to grow our business and expand our presence in new markets. The outcome has been rewarding and advantageous for all involved.”

For more information about GPhone’s strategic partnership and channel alliance with FluentStream, see the case study at www.fluentstream.com/partner-program/gphone.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has consecutively recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.