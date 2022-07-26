Hello Kitty and Friends Embark on a Globetrotting NFT Experience, Powered By RECUR and Sanrio

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Kitty and Friends are embarking on a new journey, this time through an NFT experience Powered by RECUR. This follows the announcement of a partnership between RECUR and Sanrio in November 2021.

Rooted in traveling and experiencing new cultures, Hello Kitty awakens an appetite for adventure and friendship without borders. Hello Kitty and Friends World brings the friendship and community of the world’s favorite characters to the NFT space. Starting August 25th fans will be able to pack their digital bags and travel alongside Sanrio’s most beloved characters on an globetrotting NFT experience.

Hello Kitty and five of her friends will act as tour guides for fans through the 10,000 NFTs for sale. Fans will be able to collect Hello Kitty characters and earn new digital collectibles by completing challenges where they travel to eight iconic cities around the world—two of which will be exclusively available for RECUR Pass Holders. Clues to the characters and locations will be revealed on the @RecurForever Twitter leading up the drop.

“We’re thrilled to create a platform for all Hello Kitty fans, old and new, to take flight and experience the metaverse through Hello Kitty and Friends World,” said RECUR Founder and CEO Zach Bruch. “Our goal is to provide a community where fans can interact and explore the metaverse with brands and IPs they love. We can’t wait to bring that to life for Sanrio fans across the globe.”

“It’s incredible to be able to bring the friendship and community of the world’s favorite character and her friends to a new fan base with RECUR,” said Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer, Sanrio – EMEA, India and Oceania, Mr Men – Worldwide. “We’re lucky to have some of the best fans in the world, and it’s a privilege to craft a new space for them to experience their fandom like never before.”

In April, RECUR launched multi-chain deposits and withdrawals for all of their NFT experiences. NFTs can be withdrawn to any Web3 wallet on any supported blockchain, allowing for a truly interoperable traveling experience with Hello Kitty and Friends World.

RECUR has and continues to invest in Carbon Offset Credits to help manage the carbon footprint from our work. Additionally, all original RECUR powered mints use an eco-friendly, proof-of-stake layer-2 blockchain called Polygon. Proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains and layer-2 scaling solutions drastically minimize the environmental impact of blockchain usage, producing a small fraction of the emissions Proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains produce.

For updates as new information is released, sign up for more information at hellokittyfrens.xyz, and follow @RecurForever on Twitter. For more information, please visit recurforever.com.

ABOUT SANRIO

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, LittleTwinStars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Gudetama, Aggretsuko, Chococat, Bad Badtz-Maru, Kerokerokeroppi and the British icons Mr. Men Little Miss.

Sanrio was founded on the small gift, big smile philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry and includes the operation of a number of theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup of around 50,000 products, which are available in over 130 countries and regions around the world. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit Sanrio.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About RECUR

RECUR designs and develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, sell, and engage with digital products and collectibles through NFTs. RECUR is the premier Web3 platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences for all—from the world’s largest brands to individual creators and fans. The RECUR Platform multi-chain approach gives its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to benefit from the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.