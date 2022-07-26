TÜV SÜD America Inc. announces that it has achieved membership with CSA STAR as a Certification Body allowing TÜV SÜD to provide CSA STAR audits

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TÜV SÜD America Inc. announced today that it had been joined CSA STAR as a Certification Body allowing them to provide CSA STAR audits. CSA Star Level Two Certifications adds to TÜV SÜD America Inc’s Cybersecurity portfolio allowing TÜV SÜD to provide a holistic cybersecurity certification service from CE Marking to IT Infrastructure through to Cloud.

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Gaining CSA STAR certification allows cloud service providers to demonstrate to customers their security and compliance posture, including the regulations, standards, and frameworks they adhere to.

TÜV SÜD has been providing cybersecurity auditing services since 2001 and continue to expand our certification services to better serve our customers in the US and Canada. Through this certification program we will provide end to end service from CE Marking to IT Infrastructure through to Cloud that demonstrates our customer’s security throughout the supply chain and to consumers. We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to offering expedited services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing customer base.

John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD Americas said: “Offering this certification expands our ability for us serve a marketplace where there is a heightened sensitivity to cyber threats. Our organization is dedicated to expanding our cyber security portfolio across the Americas to make sure we can serve our customers' needs in a comprehensive and proactive way.”

Greg Bates, Director of Business Assurance, North America added: “We understand that our customers want to fully demonstrate the level of security for their cloud service offerings, and the safety and integrity of their data collection. Th CSA Star accreditation allows us to provide an unbiased, third-party assessment to provide that assurance to the market.

About TÜV SÜD America

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. Visit www.tuvsud.com/en-us.