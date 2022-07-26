VoPay and Plexflow Join Forces to Simplify Payments for Canadians in a $48B Rental Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoPay, a leading provider of integrated payment technology solutions, announced a partnership with Canadian property management software provider Plexflow. With a rental market sitting at $48.4 billion and growing at the rate of 3.8 percent, this partnership will simplify the rental process for landlords and tenants across the country.

Chasing tenants to collect rent and managing paper cheques is still very common in the rental industry. No visibility into the cash flow, late cheques and manual reconciliations are major headaches and costly for property managers. For those that are managing multiple properties themselves, managing operations inefficiently can quickly turn into a situation where important things are neglected, leading to unhappy tenants.

With a rental market ripe for innovation, VoPay and Plexflow’s combined technology will allow property managers to focus on the service they provide rather than be bogged down by manual processes. With VoPay’s payment technology in place, property managers can verify available funds, facilitate instant rent collection and streamline the onboarding process for tenants.

By managing all payment-related operations from a single portal instead of many, cash flow management and reconciliation becomes a much more fluid process. The less time spent chasing payments and reconciling deposits—and the more time property managers can spend keeping tenants happy—landlords' return on investment rises.

To retain tenants with so many options in today's competitive rental market, landlords must deliver that first-class service. Plexflow and VoPay have made it easier to do just that by providing property managers with straightforward and comprehensive tools.

Property Managers Can Expect:

Complete transaction visibility and cash flow management

Automated secure rent collection

Fund verification prior to rental collection, preventing NSFs and time-consuming paperwork

Automated rental payment reconciliations for rental payments, benefiting both tenant and landlord

Maintenance request management all from one platform

Tenants Can Expect:

An easier onboarding process

Electronic leases and renewals with multiple payment options

Automated, digital payments using their online banking system

‘We look forward to expanding our partnership with VoPay, to bring technology into the hands of millions of landlords, tenants & property managers to be in control of their rental experience and focus on what they love doing,’ says Ryan Nasr, CEO of Plexflow.

‘We are delighted to expand our partnership with Plexflow. Together we can digitally transform the way property managers operate and manage their payment cycles,’ says Hamed Arbabi, VoPay CEO. ‘Implementing processes that are simple and time-effective, is fundamental to scaling as we move into a world driven by innovation and high speed. We look forward to seeing Plexflow’s expansion across Canada and are pleased to be a part of it.’

Plexflow & VoPay empowers property managers to operate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Sign up at vopay.com

About VoPay: Offering industry-leading payment technology, VoPay’s Fintech-as-a-Service platform embeds financial services and real-time payment capabilities into existing software applications, products or services through a single and scalable API. VoPay’s unified technology stack eliminates the need to build the infrastructure and integrate multiple, disparate financial systems. Businesses can go to market faster and offer innovative financial solutions to their customers.

Discover VoPay’s intelligent and secure bank payments at: vopay.com

About Plexflow: Plexflow is a Canadian all-in-one online platform that offers a complete and intuitive solution to help landlords and property managers save time and be in control of their rentals. This is achieved through the automation of repetitive administrative tasks such as rent collection, tenant screening, maintenance management and much more. Discover Plexflow either by booking a free demo or activating a free trial on plexflow.ca/