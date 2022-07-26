Lafarge Canada Funds Queen’s University Low-Carbon Concrete Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada is proudly co-funding a low-carbon concrete design research project at Queen’s University (Kingston,ON) and providing the company’s specially designed concrete to the initiative. The project, which aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy and brings together a number of industry partners, is led by Dr. Neil Hoult, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Queen’s University, with Josh Woods, Assistant Professor, Queen’s University, Evan Bentz, Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Toronto, and Dr. John Orr, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cambridge.

“At Lafarge we value partnerships that connect all of the contributors to NetZero construction, in this case we are collaborating with the Owner, the Architect and the Construction Manager in a new way to achieve our shared sustainability goals,” commented Rob Cumming, Head of Sustainability, Lafarge Canada (East).

“Lafarge is excited to participate in a project like this one – it fits perfectly into our green growth roadmap. The integration of our mix design expertise through our ECOPact concrete product line coupled with smart structural engineering design will allow for much lower embodied carbon than would be possible otherwise. This models the sort of partnerships we need to foster innovation in building design and advance our sustainability targets,” commented Abdurahman Lotfy, Innovation & Development Manager, Aggregates & Construction Materials, Lafarge Canada.

“We will be working on several different approaches to making concrete lower carbon,” said Dr. Hoult. “The first is shape optimization, in other words only putting material only where we need material, which saves on not only material use, but also structure weight. If the structure is lighter, then you need even less material. The second is what is known as functionally graded concrete. We put concrete with higher strength where we need the strength, then we use lower strength concrete (which also means lower cement concrete) everywhere else. We will be working on software packages that allow for these new techniques to be used in the design, optimizing structures for performance and low environmental impact.”

The bulk of the research will be done in the Queen’s Civil Engineering labs. Moving from the Lab to practical applications, the project will be taken into the real world in Kingston. “Aecon and Lafarge will help us build it, and it’s all going to happen at the Kingston Fire and Rescue Training Centre,” Hoult said. “It’s going to be both actively used by Kingston’s Fire Services as a classroom and as a living lab so that Queen’s and St. Lawrence College students can come and learn about low-carbon buildings. We’re aiming for a net-zero building philosophy.”

