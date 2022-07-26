Viz.ai Partners with Hyperfine to Enable New MR Imaging and Workflow Paradigm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leading AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination platform, announced today it is partnering with Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), creator of the first FDA-cleared point-of-care magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device, Swoop®. Together, they will bring MRI to the patient’s bedside and deliver valuable insights to the clinician’s fingertips for timely decision making.

The mission of Viz.ai is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment, improve access to care, and increase the speed of medical innovation. Viz.ai’s flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat. In stroke, speed matters, as delays in care can lead to severe morbidity and mortality.

Swoop, the world’s first MR imaging system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care, expands patient access to MRI by bringing imaging to the bedside. The Swoop system allows physicians to make quick and informed clinical decisions for patients, eliminating hours of wait and transport time and reducing the potential for adverse events associated with transporting critically ill patients.

This partnership and subsequent implementation in neuro ICUs provide the potential to further decrease the time from admission to treatment by expediting clinician access to MRI imaging and increasing access to time-critical diagnostics in the acute and post-acute care phase.

“The partnership between Hyperfine and Viz.ai will help us integrate two breakthrough technologies that already enable us to better assess patients in a time-critical fashion and make timely decisions that will ultimately save more lives and improve outcomes,” said Shahid M. Nimjee, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Surgical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center, The Ohio State University Medical Center. “By combining these two proven technologies, we hope to further expedite care, when every second matters and transportation presents additional risk.”

“Partnering with Hyperfine to enhance the clinical workflow and expedite the clinical team’s access to imaging has the potential to result in better patient outcomes where time is critical in the ER and ICU,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. “With this partnership, we will be able to combine Viz’s intelligent care coordination platform and leading image viewer with the Hyperfine Swoop Portable MR Imaging System™.”

“This new partnership between Viz.ai and Hyperfine has the potential to enable healthcare providers to reduce neuroimaging wait times, streamline their clinical workflow coordination, and improve patient care from door to discharge,” says Scott Huennekens, executive chairperson of the board of Hyperfine.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop® Portable MRI SystemTM

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first US FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnosis and treatment of all patients regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to timely care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various point-of-care clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings. For more information about Hyperfine, please visit https://www.hyperfine.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Hyperfine’s expectations with respect to financial results, future performance, development and commercialization of products and services, the potential benefits and impact of Hyperfine’s products and services, potential regulatory approvals, and the size and potential growth of current or future markets for Hyperfine’s products and services. Most of these factors are outside of Hyperfine’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the completion and audit of Hyperfine’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021; the success, cost and timing of Hyperfine product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Swoop is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on Hyperfine’s business; the inability to maintain the listing of Hyperfine’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq following the recently completed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and Hyperfine’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of Hyperfine to raise financing in the future; the inability of Hyperfine to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of Hyperfine to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Hyperfine to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements; the inability of Hyperfine to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that Hyperfine is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for Hyperfine’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of Hyperfine’s products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using Hyperfine’s products and services; Hyperfine’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; Hyperfine’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Hyperfine’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Hyperfine cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hyperfine does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai, located in San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Portugal and Amsterdam, pioneered the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care for a variety of acute and emergent diseases across hospitals and health systems. The Viz Platform is a transformative, intelligent care coordination solution that unifies synchronized care collaboration, high fidelity mobile image viewing, automated workflows and improved visibility at decision-making moments. Viz.ai’s comprehensive neurovascular and vascular AI platform is clinically proven to save time and improve patient outcomes and access to care and is used in more than 1,000 hospitals in the U.S. and EMEA. Viz.ai’s life science portfolio expands the power of the AI-powered Viz Platform to pharmaceutical and medical device companies who are leaning into digital transformation to bring life-saving therapies to market more efficiently. The company was named to the Forbes 2021 Next Billion-Dollar Startups list of the 25 fastest-growing venture-backed startups and has been on the Forbes AI 50 list for three consecutive years. For more information visit viz.ai.