Swimply and Colin’s Hope Build on Partnership to Champion Water Safety with #SwimplySafer Campaign

“We look forward to continuing to build on our commitment to safety by partnering with Colin’s Hope to deliver water safety resources and education, like the water watcher pledge and virtual water safety lessons, to our community of Hosts and Guests,” said Swimply’s Head of Trust & Safety Garrett Kelly. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life for families everywhere, and responsible recreation is at the heart of that mission.”

How Swimply and Colin’s Hope support water safety together:

Each year, over 236,000 people around the world are lost to preventable drowning.

All ages.

All races.

All genders.

All socioeconomic levels.

All kinds of water.

Water injuries in pools and hot tubs across the U.S. spiked by 17 percent during last year’s pandemic summer, according to a recent report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The same report notes that child drownings continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.

“Drowning is fast, silent, and preventable,” said Colin’s Hope Executive Director Alissa Magrum. “We are grateful for any opportunity to provide safety resources that will ultimately keep people safer around water, and are thankful to be working with Swimply to advance this important mission.”

The #SwimplySafer campaign will leverage the following tools provided by Colin’s Hope to promote safety to Swimply’s community of Hosts and Guests:

Free Water Watcher bracelets will also be made available to all Swimply Hosts. Always assigning a Water Watcher is one of the simplest ways to prevent drowning, according to Magrum.

“Designating an undistracted adult (a Water Watcher) to always watch children in and around the pool is critical to drowning prevention,” said Magrum. “The education cards and bracelets we provide are a physical reminder of the incredible responsibility every Water Watcher has.”

