Babson Diagnostics and Pharmacy Podcast Network Announce Partnership That Will Take Listeners Inside Largest Retail Pharmacy Trade Show

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babson Diagnostics, a science-first, health care technology company, today announced a media partnership with the Pharmacy Podcast Network in connection with the 2022 National Association of Chain Drug Stores’ Total Store Expo, the largest gathering of retailers and suppliers in the health and wellness industry.

As part of the partnership, the Pharmacy Podcast Network, the most popular and downloaded podcast about the pharmacy industry, will be integrated into Babson Diagnostics’ booth at the Total Store Expo. Todd Eury, founder and chief executive officer of the media company, will host podcasts from the booth featuring industry leaders attending the trade show.

In addition, Babson will sponsor two podcasts that will be broadcast prior to the expo, which takes place Aug. 27 through Aug. 29 in Boston. The first of those shows, “Diagnostic Testing in Community Pharmacies,” went live today.

“ Babson is excited to be collaborating with one of the leading media outlets aimed at community pharmacists, who are the face of neighborhood healthcare,” said David Stein, CEO of Babson Diagnostics. “ Babson is working with pharmacies to offer medically accurate blood testing that is easier, more convenient and less invasive than traditional methods.”

Launched in 2009, the Pharmacy Podcast Network reaches more than 80,000 listeners per month with audio content focused on the critical role pharmacists play in the healthcare industry.

“ I look forward to bringing exciting new content to my audience through this partnership with Babson Diagnostics,” Eury said. “ The Total Store Expo is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to bring insights to pharmacists about new and innovative products and services in health and wellness, such as Babson’s blood-testing ecosystem.”

Please visit Babson at booth #359 at the Total Store Expo to see Eury’s interviews, view the blood testing ecosystem, experience the collection technology, meet the team and more. Sign up at www.babsondx.com/nacds

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics is a science-first healthcare technology company bringing convenient, medically accurate diagnostic blood testing to the local pharmacy. We are the first and only company to do broad blood panels from a capillary microsample, collected from a finger, at a retail setting.

Our core technology was incubated at Siemens Healthineers ​in 2015, and we became Babson Diagnostics in 2017. We have exclusive partnerships with Siemens Healthineers and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), two global leaders in healthcare innovation and medical technology. Together we are reimagining the entire blood testing process, helping people get the care they need, when they need it.

Babson, based in Austin, Texas, is named in honor of Art Babson, whose legacy of scientific innovation and excellence is the foundation on which the company is built. For more information visit www.babsondx.com and find us on Facebook (@babsondx), Twitter (@babsondx) and LinkedIn (@babsondx).

About Pharmacy Podcast Network

Pharmacy Podcast Nation is the flagship show hosting all of the Pharmacy Podcast Network 1400+ episodes. With more than 30 different podcast programs and some 40 different co-hosts helping to develop audio content about the pharmacy sector, its reach includes communities, hospitals, senior-care residences, military and public health settings that meet the information needs of 300,000 pharmacists with more than 100,000 monthly listeners. PPN also delivers a unique publication called Rx Influencer to all healthcare professionals with a specific focus on pharmacy.

For more information visit: https://pharmacypodcast.com/