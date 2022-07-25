DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GloriFi, a Pro-America, Mission-Driven Technology Company That Aims to Empower Members to Put Their Money Where Their Values Are Through a Suite of Financial Services, Enters Into an Agreement to Become Publicly Traded via Business Combination with DHC Acquisition Corp

With Purpose, Inc., a Delaware corporation doing business as GloriFi (“GloriFi” or the “Company”), a pro-America, mission-driven technology company built to empower consumers to put their money where their values are and take control of their personal finances, and DHC Acquisition Corp (“DHC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by former senior military leaders, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in GloriFi becoming a publicly listed company. Once the proposed transaction closes, the Company will potentially trade on the Nasdaq under the requested ticker symbol “GLRI”.

The proposed business combination would provide approximately $279 million (assuming no redemptions by holders of DHC’s Class A common shares) to GloriFi’s balance sheet allowing the combined company to tap the underserved market of consumers who want to do business with companies who share their values. At a price of $10.00 per share, the transaction values GloriFi at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion2 and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

GloriFi was early to predict and recognize the trends that are reshaping the U.S. economy today. For example, GloriFi believes that significant migration away from the coasts towards the U.S. heartland has created an underserved population with $6-8 trillion in purchasing power. The Company believes these consumers have taken notice that large segments of corporate America have grown increasingly disconnected from heartland consumers. At the same time, data shows that over 70% of these Americans believe it is important that their financial institution share basic American values. GloriFi is committed to providing Americans with the opportunity to transact with an institution that shares their values while empowering them with the data and tools needed to achieve financial freedom.

Toby Neugebauer, GloriFi Founder & Chief Executive Officer, said, “Consumers today overwhelmingly want to do business with companies who share their values. We believe that this is a vastly underserved market, and our combining unapologetically pro-America values with what we believe is best-in-class technology provides GloriFi with a powerful competitive advantage to lead this exciting growth category.”

Thomas Morgan Jr., Co-Chief Executive Officer of DHC, said, “This business combination with GloriFi fulfills our goal to find a great company with exceptional leadership in the consumer, financial technology and e-commerce sectors. We believe that the GloriFi team has identified a strong market of underserved customers across America, and they possess the battle-tested proven leadership necessary to serve that audience with excellence and execute their growth plans.”

Transaction Overview

The transaction has been approved unanimously by both the DHC and GloriFi Boards of Directors. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 subject to, among other things, approval by DHC’s shareholders, GloriFi and DHC completing financings resulting in proceeds of at least $90 million in the aggregate as described in the Business Combination Agreement, and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction values the combined company, to be renamed GloriFi upon closing, at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion2 at a price of $10.00 per share, assuming no redemptions by holders of DHC Class A common shares. The transaction is expected to provide up to approximately $279 million (assuming no redemptions by holders of DHC’s Class A common shares) in capital on GloriFi’s balance sheet to execute on management’s strategic growth initiatives.

GloriFi’s existing equity holders will roll forward 100% of their existing shares.

Further information related to the proposed combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement and other important materials, will be filed by DHC in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at https://www.sec.gov/.

Advisor to GloriFi

Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal counsel to GloriFi.

About GloriFi

GloriFi is a pro-freedom, pro-America, pro-capitalism technology company that will soon offer best-in-class financial services such as credit cards, insurance, mortgages, brokerage, and banking products, empowering members to put their money where their values are and preserve the Country they believe in. Members will soon be able to download a state-of-the-art financial lifestyle app offering personalized news, weather, market data, and insights to help them navigate their finances and make better financial decisions amidst a challenging economy.

About DHC

DHC Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by West Point graduates and retired Army officers each with decades of experience building, scaling, and leading teams in their respective fields. DHC was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

1 Includes impact of DHC’s Class B shares and estimated fees and expenses.

2 Includes impact of DHC’s Class B shares and estimated fees and expenses.