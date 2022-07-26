Smiths Detection named as Official Security Equipment Provider - Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, has today been announced as a sponsor and supplier of X-ray screening and detection equipment for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, helping to create a secure environment for all attendees.

The Games will attract over one million visitors between 28 July and 8 August 2022, highlighting the importance of implementing the highest levels of security screening capabilities to ensure the safety of guests, athletes, volunteers, and fans.

The X-ray systems supplied by Smiths Detection will be used to screen sporting equipment, incoming goods, and the belongings of attendees to the Games – including visitors, athletes, and their support teams. In preparation for the Games, Smiths Detection will deliver thorough training for over 400 security operators.

Smiths Detection will also supply both the IONSCAN 600, for trace detection of explosives and narcotics, and the BioFlash, a biological aerosol identifier capable of detecting SARS CoV-2 from air samples, to help further enhance the security and safety of staff and attendees.

In line with the Games’ carbon neutral legacy and circular economy ambitions, the equipment supplied by Smiths Detection for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will come from its rental service, drastically reducing emissions that would have been created from the manufacture of new equipment, and any emissions resulting from Smiths Detection equipment during the games will be offset through a Midlands-based environmental organisation.

Nick Knight, Birmingham 2022 Director of Security, said: “The safety and security of our athletes, spectators and overall venues is of critical importance to us and the success of Birmingham 2022. We’re delighted to welcome Smiths Detection as a supplier for their track record in leading security screening solutions. I know their knowledge and experience will prove invaluable, when helping Birmingham 2022 showcase a safe, secure and spectacular edition of the Games to the world.”

Smiths Detection President, Roland Carter said: “We have worked closely with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team to ensure we’re supplying equipment that not only meets their security requirements but helps them to achieve their ambition of being the first Net Zero Games. We’re proud to be playing a critical role in the smooth operation of the event, by helping to create a safe environment for attendees, athletes and staff.”

About the Products

HI-SCAN 6046si – Will be used for the screening of belonging of visitors of the Games. This X-ray unit is ideal for screening personal belongings and cabin baggage at aviation checkpoints and building entrances.

HI-SCAN 100100V – Will be used for the screening of equipment and goods coming into the games. The X-ray unit permits the inspection of bulky as well as small items without any loss of X-ray image quality.

BioFlash Biological Identifier – The biothreat detector provides rapid, biological aerosol collection and identification in a compact unit. Capable of detecting a number of pathogens such as SARS CoV-2, Anthrax, ricin, botulinum toxin, black plague, tularemia, smallpox.

IONSCAN 600 – IONSCAN 600 is a highly sensitive, non-radioactive, lightweight, portable desktop system that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 50 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics.

Our mission is simple: to ensure the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement on which the world depends.

Please visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/ for further information.