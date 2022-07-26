Cheniere and PTT Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (“CCL”) has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with PTT Global LNG Company Limited (“PTTGL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited (“PTT”), Thailand’s largest state-owned, multinational energy company.

Under the SPA, PTTGL has agreed to purchase 1.0 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from CCL for twenty years beginning in 2026. The SPA calls for a combination of free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship (DES) deliveries. This customized structure represents a further evolution in Cheniere’s commercial offerings tailored to the specific needs of LNG customers around the world. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

“We are pleased to enter into this 20-year SPA with a subsidiary of PTT, the state-owned oil and gas company of Thailand which developed, owns and operates Thailand’s first LNG import terminal, and is an energy leader in a key, fast-growing Southeast Asian market,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is the first direct LNG contract from a US LNG producer for PTTGL, and this agreement not only reflects the critical need for long-term, reliable LNG supply across the globe, but also the important role LNG has to play in powering growing economies for decades to come.”

“Our new vision Powering Life with Future Energy and Beyond reflects the strategic direction and business transition toward clean energy as well as new businesses. LNG or gas is a major transition fuel which supports both energy security and sustainability. Our ambition is to move forward with the future energy while ensuring energy security. We actively engage in the LNG business and target to be a Global LNG Player by managing an LNG portfolio of 9 mtpa by 2030. By the end of this year, PTT’s LNG receiving terminals will be able to accommodate regasification capacity up to 19 million tons per year with our new terminal,” said Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PTT

PTT is Thailand's fully integrated energy company which operates businesses consisting of natural gas, gas transmission, international trading, new business and infrastructure business; the rest are invested through subsidiaries, joint arrangements and associates, namely exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, petrochemical and refining, oil and retail, power and utilities, coal, and service businesses.

About PTTGL

PTTGL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited and operates in LNG business, established in 2017. The objective is to explore oversea investment opportunities in LNG value chain from LNG liquefaction plant to receiving terminal as well as LNG procurement and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding regulatory authorization and approval expectations, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third-parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, and share repurchases, and (viii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.