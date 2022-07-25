Crow Holdings Development Announces Plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards, a First-of-Its-Kind Mass Timber Construction in North Texas.

The Offices at Southstone Yards, the first mass timber construction in North Texas, is scheduled to start construction this summer, and completion of the building is expected in Q3 of 2023. (Photo: Duda|Paine Architects)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crow Holdings Development (“CHD”), a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States, announced today plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards. The mass timber construction office building, the anchor building in a 45-acre visionary, mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, is representative of CHD’s focus on creating well-located offices that cater to the requirements of future office workers. With over one million square feet of office slated within the development, this first office building will bring 235,000 square feet of innovative, differentiated, highly amenitized, and environmentally friendly office space in seven stories of the first mass timber construction in North Texas.

Compared to more commonly used building materials like steel and concrete, mass timber construction is more sustainable, provides greater design flexibility, results in a lighter environmental footprint, offers higher thermal insulation, and creates a warmer, more engaging, and productive workplace. In addition, The Offices at Southstone Yards’ raised floors provide additional flexibility for electrical infrastructure, reduced build-out costs, and easier maintenance long-term. The Offices at Southstone Yards will also feature modern amenities including on-site fitness and wellness centers, conference and executive meeting areas, a market-leading air-filtration system for enhanced indoor air quality, and a biophilic design with two adjacent programmed parks totaling more than three acres.

“In a post-pandemic work environment, employers and their valued teams have increased their expectations and seek an office environment that delivers a dynamic experience – one that enriches their daily lives and is supported with virtues of wellness, flexibility, and enhanced amenities,” said Cody Armbrister, Senior Managing Director of CHD’s office team. “We are pleased to be able to provide The Offices at Southstone Yards as an option to employers seeking to meet those expectations for their teams, to help achieve their company’s ESG-related objectives, and to create a healthier, higher-performing workplace.”

“We are excited about this new development, including the first mass-timber building in North Texas,” said Jason Ford, CEcD, president, Frisco Economic Development Corporation. “This location is close to dozens of headquarters, corporate centers, and regional offices. Southstone Yards is real differentiator in the marketplace and should help us attract top-tier corporate and tech firms to help take Frisco to the next level.”

In addition to The Offices at Southstone Yards, the 45 acres of mixed-use development includes over nine acres of green space, which further supports the mission of wellness and outdoor amenities that tenants and residents value greatly. A central park will tie together the various uses in the heart of the project, and a recently completed public park along the project’s eastern, creek edge welcomes the broader neighborhood. In addition to the master planned development of retail, restaurants, and hotel space, over 1,000 urban living and townhomes will be available to residents, including a five-story, 355-unit rental community by North Carolina-based apartment builder LMC, a division of Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN). Southstone Yards’ location is ideal in many ways, as it is just south of the Stonebriar neighborhood along State Highway 121. This development is part of the transformation of Frisco’s yards from railways to great mixed-use, green spaces.

“Crow Holdings Development is setting the bar for the balance of the development at Southstone Yards. The green nature of our site, with a high percentage of open space, is becoming ‘greener’ with the inaugural development of this sustainable, mass timber construction building. We are focused on a cohesive design, and CHD’s project has set the tone from which we will build. The CHD team brings a long history and track record of high-quality development,” said Lisa Rosenzweig who is leading the master development for Southstone Yards.

Designed by Duda|Paine Architects in partnership with Gensler and represented by CBRE, The Offices at Southstone Yards is scheduled to start construction this summer, and CHD is targeting completion of the building in Q3 of 2023. CHD is actively involved in development activity across the U.S., with more than $6 billion of new projects starting in 2022. Notably, the CHD office team recently secured permit approval for the newest addition to Crow Holdings’ Old Parkland campus in Dallas, approximately 285,000 square feet of Class AA office buildings anticipated to open in mid-2024.

“Not surprisingly, the combination of Southstone Yards’ forward-looking design, sought-after amenities, and prime location, along with the reputation of the team that’s bringing it all together, has generated tremendous interest from potential tenants,” said CBRE Executive Vice President Trey Smith. “We’re extremely pleased with the level of attention the project has received already, and we look forward to showcasing this unique opportunity to the market.”

For leasing and tenant information, please contact Trey Smith, Jackie Marshall, or Ben Davis with CBRE.

