Citizens Is Now the Official Bank of the New York Giants, New Jersey Devils, and Prudential Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens today announced that it has become the official bank of the New York Giants, as well as presenting partner and official bank of the NJ Devils and its home arena, Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to Giants and Devils games this fall as well as to concerts and special events at the Prudential Center,” said Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer, Citizens. “As we grow in New York City and New Jersey, we are proud to support these teams, and their fans, and appreciate the opportunity to engage with current and prospective customers.”

Citizens signage will be visible at Giants training camp this summer and Citizens advertising will run in the Giants Training Camp Report on MSG. The Prudential Center tower on the corner of Mulberry Street and Edison Place in Newark will be rebranded as the Citizens Tower. Citizens “Game Ready Bankers” will be interacting with attendees at Giants and Devils home games enhancing their experience with fan-friendly activities, digital engagements and more. In addition, the Citizens brand will be featured and visible at games as well as on team broadcast, digital and social channels.

Citizens entered the New York City metro market through the acquisition of HSBC’s east coast branches in February 2022, with more than 60 branches conveniently located across the region. It closed on its acquisition of New Jersey-based Investors Bank in April and will be converting all of its branches to Citizens in the first quarter of 2023. Once complete, the bank will have more than 200 branches located in greater New York City, Long Island, and throughout New Jersey.

As part of Citizens’ firm commitment to understand and support the neighborhoods it serves, Citizens will partner with the Giants to announce a community program later this summer that addresses local needs, building on previously announced initiatives in Chinatown and Queens. The company will announce a similar initiative with the Devils this fall.

Citizens in April joined with LISC NYC, Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) and Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to launch “Citizens Chinatown Renewal Fund,” a grant program focused on supporting small businesses in Chinatown. In May, Citizens announced a new initiative, launched in partnership with Pursuit, Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation, and Ocean Bay Community Development Corporation, to focus on much-needed technical skills training and career counseling in Queens.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 98th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

About The New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they are celebrating their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at www.NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

About Prudential Center:

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public in October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked in the Top 8 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.