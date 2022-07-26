Deenova Continues to Set Records in Its Market Growth in France, With 4 New Contracts Awarded by Leading French Hospitals

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boosting its unstoppable rise in the French market, Deenova announces four new contract awards, for its pioneering and unrivaled D3 series. Three AIDE Pick and two AIDE Cut robots, Deenova’s D3 latest innovative solutions, has been awarded by the Center Hospitalier in Bagnères de Bigorre by winning the competitive UniHA tender. Simultaneously Deenova reports new RESAH contracts for its long established and market leading ACCED robot at University Hospital of Saint-Ètienne and at Center Hospitalier intercommunal de Poissy - Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Finally, Center Hospitalier de Tourcoing, existing Deenova Acced and ASTUS customer, confirms its trust in Deenova D3 solutions with 20 additional ASTUS secured cabinets, through the UniHA tendering.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova France, stated: " With these new contracts, we are now exceeding the bar of 100 Hospital Pharmacy automation solutions in France spread over more than 40 healthcare institutions, which makes Deenova by far the number 1 company in France, with our solutions referenced both at UniHA and RESAH.”

Christophe Jaffuel, Chief Commercial Officer of Deenova, added: "Those recent tender awards are extremely significant for us, not only they confirm our dominant market share in France, with a third year of very strong consecutive growth, but also the early acceptance of our recently launched modular AIDE product line, as well as the solidity of our partnerships with RESAH and UniHA. A positive trend, that we expect to continue in future.”

The Center Hospitalier of Bagnères de Bigorre is a HAS certified facility in the Pyrenees area, offering different services such as functional rehabilitation, general medicine, geriatric SSR, LTC, radiology and therapeutic education, as well as a nursing home.

The University Hospital of Saint-Ètienne is located in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Its activities are organized around 16 poles and 68 services, with 1920 beds distributed over the 3 main sites. The 8,350 professionals care annually for over 170,000 patients in hospitalization and sessions and more than 500,000 in consultations.

The Center hospitalier intercommunal de Poissy - Saint-Germain-en-Laye is a member of the Groupement hospitalier de territoire des Yvelines Nord and is a public institution of reference in care, teaching, and research. It has specialized activity poles with quality of care and safety certified by HAS.

Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing is a regional hospital with 780 beds, located in the northeast of the The European Metropolis of Lille and a group member of the GHT Lille Métropole Flandre Intérieure. It serves an area of 230 municipalities, with a population of 1.5 million inhabitants, and more than 2000 professionals working together to provide patient care.

Since 2004, Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of mechatronics solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry.

Deenova’s unique, patented and fully integrated solutions ease the healthcare providers’ growing pressures to improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.