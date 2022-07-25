NielsenIQ and Gorillas Sign a Cooperative Relationship to Enhance “Quick Commerce” Read and Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Gorillas and NielsenIQ announced a cooperation agreement to connect the agility of the quick-delivery and the power of the big data. Our cooperative relationship will bring manufacturers more detailed insights to enable their businesses to thrive and accelerate with the required velocity and granularity.

With this alliance, NielsenIQ will become Gorillas' preferred data and analytics provider in Germany, France, UK, Netherlands and the U.S. NielsenIQ will provide Gorillas with a combination of industry leading analytics, including consumer-sourced panel data and custom retail analytics. NielsenIQ's combined consumer panel and analytics, the only integrated data set of this capacity available to the industry, brings forth a deeper view of shopper panel data. With access to the detailed read of sales from Gorillas, NielsenIQ’s benchmarks will be enhanced with the detailed performance read coming straight to clients from the trending quick-commerce industry leader in Europe.

“We are thrilled that Gorillas has chosen NielsenIQ to supply them with the most comprehensive consumer data available,” says David Johnson, President, Global Retail at NielsenIQ. “This is very exciting to work in cooperation with Gorillas, a company that we have closely followed as a market leader in the grocery ordering and delivery industry. Innovation in grocery ecommerce and last mile delivery is moving at lightning speed and our data cooperation will allow for better decisions at Gorillas and with manufacturers, something the industry is excited about.”

The evolutions of the e-commerce landscape and consumer behaviour are integral parts of the FMCG industry’s fast-paced reality. Online seamless purchasing and offline quick deliveries make the daily shopping a truly omni experience. While the e-commerce playing field is on the path to greater diversity, online players need an accurate read and benchmark of digital FMCG – that' why NielsenIQ continues adding further granularity and enhanced insights into quick commerce.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.