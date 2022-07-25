National Fitness Company for Women Reports Record Year Over Year Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, reports record sales for the year and for the first half of 2022. The company reports its membership base has increased 145 percent over the past year. Sales of new memberships are up 61 percent for the first half of 2022. With COVID concerns rising, the company, which has active members in all 50 states, says 87 percent of members are choosing hybrid memberships that give women the choice to attend live classes in-studio, or “on-demand” virtual classes via its digital/streaming platform or a combination of both.

“When it comes to COVID concerns, the numbers indicate that our members are hedging their bets about possible gym restrictions taking hold,” said Julie Cartwright, president of the woman-founded and -operated P.volve, whose name is derived from “personal evolution.”

Noting that P.volve’s membership sales are up by 500 percent from March 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns started, Cartwright said, “The pandemic permanently changed how women want and where they work out, and we believe our business model is in a position of strength as concerns about the new BA.5 variant increase.”

P.volve also reports that its attrition rate among its membership is below 8 percent, well below the fitness industry norm of 27.6 percent.

P.volve also reports that business and attendance is up in its major hubs of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago:

Los Angeles-area memberships are up 146 percent over the past year and first-time memberships are up 91 percent for the first half of 2022 (through June 30). In-person class attendance is up 80 percent this year at P.volve’s L.A. studio.

New York-area memberships are up 200 percent over the past year and first-time membership sales are up 61 percent for the first half of 2022. In-person class attendance at P.volve’s New York City studio is up 115 percent this year.

Chicago memberships are up 90 percent over the past year and first-time memberships are up 30 percent for the first half of 2022. In-person class attendance at P.volve’s Chicago studio is up 30 percent this year.

As a result of its popularity, P.volve plans to continue expanding its footprint with franchised locations. “Expanding our physical presence is a testament to the faithful following of our P.volve members and the strength of our business model which offers women choice,” said CEO and founder Rachel Katzman.

About P.volve

P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, delivers innovative content and experiences to its members globally. Its science-backed, holistic fitness method for women harnesses the power of functional movement to nourish and restore while it shapes, tones and strengthens. A hybrid fitness model, P.volve can be experienced in-studio and through live and on-demand virtual classes. P.volve offers a growing franchise studio footprint, proprietary equipment and worldwide availability. Headquartered in New York, P.volve has members in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.