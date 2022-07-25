EMQQ Launches in Hong Kong with Value Partners Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMQQ Global is proud to announce the launch VPEMQQ on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Exchange with the ticker 3030.

This launch is being done in partnership with Value Partners Group, one of the largest, most respected, and earliest asset management firms to list on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

This is also the first thematic ETF of its kind to list on the HKEX.

3030 tracks the same EMQQ Index that investors access on the NYSE and London Stock Exchanges, to gain exposure to leading technology companies driving the growth of online consumption in Emerging and Frontier Markets. In addition to China internet leaders such as Alibaba, Tencent and JD, investors also get exposure to companies like Latin ecommerce leader Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), Indian payments leader PAYTM (PAYTM.NS) and Singapore-based SEA Ltd. (NYSE: SE) a leader in gaming and payments in southeast Asia.

Kevin T. Carter, Founder and CEO of EMQQ Global said: “We are excited to be launching 3030 in Hong Kong with Value Partners. Their experience, pedigree, and enterprising spirit make them an ideal partner for us to bring the EMQQ story to the Asian market. VPEMQQ provides investors targeted exposure to the fast growing and innovative internet companies in Emerging Markets, which we believe are the best way to access the growth in the developing world.”

Ms. June WONG, Chief Executive Officer of Value Partners Group Limited (ticker: HK 806) said, “Founded by our Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Dato’ Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Value Partners has been a pioneer in value investing in Asia since 1993 and we have a long track record in China and Asia for over 29 years. We are very excited to be partnering with EMQQ Global to launch the VPEMQQ ETF. The ETF combines the capabilities of two strong firms. Value Partners with its strong on-the-ground research capabilities, while EMQQ Global has been an ETF specialist for emerging and frontier markets for 8 years.”

About EMQQ Global

EMQQ Global is a San Francisco based investment management and research firm focused on providing investors access to the growth opportunities in the fast growing Emerging and Frontier Markets technology sector.

About Value Partners

Value Partners is one of Asia’s leading independent asset management firms offering world-class investment services and products for institutional and individual clients globally. In addition to the Hong Kong headquarters, Value Partners operates in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London, and maintain a representative office in Beijing. Value Partners is the first asset management firm listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 806 HK) after it went public in 2007 that offers a diversified asset management portfolio for both institutional and individual clients in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

Important disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.EMQQglobal.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Value Partners serves as the investment advisor and EMQQ Global serves as the Administrator of the Fund and the Index Provider.

Current Exchanges EMQQ Index is Available: