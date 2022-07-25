Funko to Enter Multi-Billion Dollar Video Game Market in Collaboration With 10:10 Games

SAN DIEGO & EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture and lifestyle brand, announced its plans to enter the multi-billion dollar video game market during the company’s Hall H-Pop! Talk panel on the final day of San Diego Comic-Con. Through Funko’s collaboration with developer 10:10 Games, the companies’ first co-production will be a AAA Action Platformer in 2023. Led by video game developer and five-time BAFTA award winner Jon Burton, 10:10 Games has gathered some of the industry’s best creators to develop it.

“Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko. “By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilizing the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products.”

“Funko is an iconic brand that truly understands the ingredients it takes to develop a world class video game,” said Arthur Parsons, Design Director for 10:10 Games. “10:10 Games is thrilled to bring to life a new experience for their fans and video gamers alike.”

Funko and 10:10 Games will focus on developing AAA content for current and next gen consoles and PC with the still untitled release. At the panel, the executive team shared that this first game, in addition to being an action platformer, will have major third-party studio integration and is expected to have a “T” for teen rating.

ABOUT 10:10 GAMES

Founded in the summer of 2021 by industry veterans, 10:10 Games was formed with a vision to create a studio that is inclusive, collaborative and welcoming for everyone, a studio where the team is empowered to do their best work every day, and a studio that creates amazing games that engage and exhilarate gamers everywhere.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

