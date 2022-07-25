Breezeline Named Top U.S. Multi-System Operator

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has been named the Multi-System Operator of the Year by industry publication, Cablefax. Cablefax, which has reported on the cable, broadcasting and telecom industries for more than 30 years, made the announcement in its “Top Ops” magazine published today.

“While Breezeline’s rebranding caught our editorial team’s attention, the company’s evolution is much deeper than a name change,” said Amy Maclean, editorial director for Cablefax. “The company’s high-growth transformation over the last year—led by smart acquisitions in major markets, strategic overbuilds, the launch of innovative products, and its customer-centric ethos—makes it a leader among its peers.”

Breezeline’s growth initiatives include the 2021 acquisition of the broadband systems of Wide Open West (WOW!) in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, as well as its expansion into multiple communities in New Hampshire, West Virginia and Massachusetts, where it is offering consumers a new choice in providers.

Breezeline also launched Fiber to the Home (FTTH) with symmetrical internet speeds, cloud-based IPTV (Breezeline Stream TV) and a new managed WiFi solution (WiFi Your Way) for homes and businesses. It also completed a major rebrand from Atlantic Broadband to Breezeline in January and launched a range of customer experience initiatives, including a new mobile app.

“We are honored to be recognized by Cablefax as Top Operator of the Year,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “We thank Breezeline colleagues in every part of our organization for their dedication, hard work and collaborative spirit as we continue our journey of growth and transformation, enriching customers’ lives through the very best connected experiences.”

Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., provides Internet, TV, Voice and fiber services to residential and business customers in the 13 states of Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The company’s fiber-broadband network reaches over 1.6 million homes and businesses in the U.S.

For more information, please visit Breezeline.com.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

ABOUT CABLEFAX

Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing cable, broadband and TV content executives with original and insightful coverage of the latest industry news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for industry professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, awards programs and networking events. For more information, visit http://www.cablefax.com.