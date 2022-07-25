OrganiQ Kangaroo Island Teams With the Hershey’s Brand to Introduce Luxurious Chocolate Body Scrub

ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrganiQ Kangaroo Island, an Australian clean beauty brand, today announced a partnership with the Hershey’s brand to introduce a body treatment inspired by the classic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Bar. Launching this fall, OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub provides a decadent selfcare experience using 100% natural, vegan, and cruelty free ingredients.

OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub boasts a delicious chocolatey scent and uses raw cacao, pure coconut oil, and raw sugar to clean and exfoliate, leaving skin soft and hydrated. Packaging for the OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub is designed and produced in Australia using 100% curbside recyclable materials.

“I wanted to create a special product that enhances both physical and emotional wellbeing,” said Sally Paech, CEO of OrganiQ Kangaroo Island. “OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub provides an indulgent experience that not only nourishes your skin with food-grade ingredients but lifts your spirits with the delicious scent of Hershey’s chocolate. It’s a real treat!”

“Hershey’s chocolate lovers can now enjoy our beloved Hershey’s brand in a new way…as part of their beauty routine,” said Ernie Savo, Sr. Director of Global Licensing for The Hershey Company. “Similar to enjoying ‘The Great American Chocolate Bar,’ OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub provides a sweet moment to savor.”

The OrganiQ Hershey’s Cacao Body Scrub debuted earlier this month at Cosmoprof North America, the leading B2B beauty trade show, where it was a sweet sensation with top tier press, influencers, and buyers. Attendees were wowed by the scrumptious chocolatey scent, pure ingredients, and overall quality of results. The buzzworthy scrub will be available for purchase this fall. For updates, chocolate lovers and selfcare enthusiasts can visit the OrganiQ Kangaroo Website.

About OrganiQ Kangaroo Island

Founded by a sixth-generation islander who believes in clean beauty and the power of native botanicals, OrganiQ Kangaroo Island endeavors to create products that are 100% natural and organic, when possible. All products are designed to improve skin condition and create a memorable journey for the senses. Packaging is designed and produced in Australia using curbside recyclable materials. Learn more at Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.