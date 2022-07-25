Helbiz and Logan City Council Announce Safety-First E-Transport Partnership

“This latest partnership marks a significant step towards bringing safe, sustainable transportation alternatives to Australia. This announcement follows the plan to introduce 500 e-bikes in Sydney and 100 e-scooters in Alloggio resorts later this year,” said Mitchell Price, Helbiz Australia Managing Director. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) launches its expansion into Australia with a landmark partnership with Logan City Council in Queensland. Following months of close consultation and collaboration, the City has approved a 12-month license for Helbiz to operate up to 400 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes starting in late August.

Since Helbiz began operations in 2018 in Europe and in 2019 in the United States, it has maintained an industry-leading safety record. Drawing on Helbiz’s unparalleled safety technology, procedures, and records, the local operations team and Council are already hard at work to ensure the safety of all road and path users. The technology includes AI helmet enforcement technology, accurate geofencing that can automatically reduce the speed of a rider, and community education campaigns.

In the coming weeks and throughout the initial months of the operation, Helbiz will host community ‘free ride’ events that invite experienced and first-time riders to try out Helbiz’s vehicles and learn more about how to operate them safely.

“Safety is always the focus of our operations and it is the same for our partnership with Logan,” said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO. “At Helbiz, we pride ourselves on building trust with our Council partners and their local communities by investing in the safety of all road users through hardware, software, and education campaigns.”

Helbiz’s Max Plus X e-scooter leads the industry in geofence accuracy with a 0.06 second response time. The e-scooter can immediately identify and respond to slow zones or no ride zones making safer conditions for all road and path users. The Helbiz e-scooter is equipped with turning indicators which will be an industry first in Australia.

Helbiz e-scooters in Australia are also powered by 100% clean energy and will reduce single-occupant motor vehicle trips in the Logan, helping the City meet its goal of creating more sustainable communities.

“This latest partnership marks a significant step towards bringing safe, sustainable transportation alternatives to Australia. This announcement follows the plan to introduce 500 e-bikes in Sydney and 100 e-scooters in Alloggio resorts later this year,” said Mitchell Price, Helbiz Australia Managing Director.

