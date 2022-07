Participating providers and laboratories get access to Lifespin’s proprietary software. With its scalability as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deep health data insights can be made available globally to participating organizations. The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin™ proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH).