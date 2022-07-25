Satellite Healthcare Celebrates Grand Opening in East San Jose Center

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellite Healthcare, a non-profit, top-rated provider of kidney dialysis services and related patient services, celebrates the opening of its newly constructed dialysis center for patients who receive kidney care treatment.

A special Grand Opening event will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. to commemorate the center’s expanded facilities. The public is invited for refreshments, tours, and live music.

This state-of-the-art facility, located at 2121 Alexian Drive, Suite 100, San Jose, immediately adjacent to Regional Medical Center’s San Jose Hospital, was constructed on the same land where Satellite has had a dialysis facility for nearly 40 years.

The ground floor of this spacious two-story building is light and bright, and can treat up to 49 patients at a time with its 49 roomy hemodialysis stations and the latest technology. The center also has plenty of conveniently located parking, new furniture, new flat-screen TVs, and an updated, modern look with a warm and welcoming feel. The second floor is reserved for education and training purposes.

It has expanded its service hours to include in-center hemodialysis in four shifts to accommodate patients who work or otherwise need to dialyze in the evening. The staff speaks several languages including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Tagalog to serve our East San Jose dialysis patients and families.

For more information about the center, visit Satellite Healthcare East San Jose.

About Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. has been among the nation's leading non-profit providers of kidney dialysis and related services since 1974 and is dedicated to maintaining a workforce that mirrors its diverse communities. Through its affiliated services, Satellite WellBound, Satellite Dialysis, and Satellite Research, Satellite Healthcare provides unparalleled kidney care services addressing patient wellness education, chronic kidney care management, and personalized clinical services. It focuses on the imperatives of value-based care, high quality, cost management, access to kidney care services, and emphasizing the importance of Home Dialysis therapies.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 95 kidney care and ancillary centers across seven states and partners with prominent integrated care groups, nephrologists, hospitals, and health care systems in the United States, including an innovative joint venture with CVS Kidney Care. Satellite Healthcare’s well-recognized mission of “making life better for those living with kidney disease” and purpose to be a catalyst for the transformation of kidney care includes an enduring commitment to innovation, philanthropy and community service. Satellite funds millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit satellitehealthcare.com.