William Mills Agency Signs VirPack for Public Relations, Marketing Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been chosen by VirPack for public relations and marketing services. Headquartered in Virginia, VirPack has been providing technology solutions in workflow and file automation, virtual document management and e-delivery to mortgage industry customers for nearly 20 years. In this new partnership, William Mills Agency will help drive company visibility and brand awareness through an expanded media relations and marketing strategy showcasing VirPack’s offerings in the areas of workflow automation and robotic loan processes.

VirPack serves retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders as well as state housing financing agencies. The company’s technology solutions help customers modernize their workflows by improving productivity and efficiencies while strengthening operations and reducing costs.

“We are happy to have William Mills Agency drive our marketing and public relations strategies for VirPack allowing us to work collaboratively to meet our objectives for the company,” said Michael Coar, CEO and founder, VirPack. “Their deep knowledge and understanding of mortgage processes and our services enhances their exceptional work as marketing and public relations experts.”

“The data, compliance and workflow demands within the mortgage industry demand exceptional partnerships and technology,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to work with Michael and his team to showcase the company as the ‘go-to-source' in the industry to meet the needs of customers.”

About VirPack

VirPack simplifies virtual document management for the lending industry by providing user-centric solution for loan file management, e-delivery and automated documents indexing and data extraction through OCR, which significantly increases productivity and modernizes business operations. For 20 years, VirPack has served the mortgage banking and financial services industries, innovating and creating award-winning technologies and solutions that enable customers to gain strategic competitive advantages. For more information visit www.virpack.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.