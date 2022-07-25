Get your FREE Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip Reusable Cup July 25th-31st!

Free reusable cups to promote sustainability by Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip - Get yours while supplies last from your nearest cafe July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip, a premier dessert destination franchise concept built around one of the world’s most recognized Food Brands – announces its free reusable cup program from July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022 at participating locations with any specialty coffee beverage order. There are over 80 locations all around the United States of America.

“We as a whole – our guests, our competitors, us, everyone – need to do better in sustainability and protecting the one Earth that we have. And what better way than to give out a sweet, limited-edition reusable cup to drink our coffee in!” said Ziad Dalal, CEO of Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip.

The first ever reusable cup launched by Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip, is in the Nestlé® Toll House® signature yellow color made to replicate a real paper coffee cup in looks. The cup is available through in-person orders or pick-up at participating cafes.

To receive a free reusable cup, order one of their specialty coffees: Turtle Mocha, Hazelnut Latte, Caramel Macchiato, Iced Dark Mocha, Butterfinger Frappe, Toll House® Frappe, Turtle Frappe, Hot Chocolate, etc. Customize yours by adding additional espresso shots or your favorite flavor!

Guests who bring back this clean reusable cup for their future coffee beverage purchases will receive a $0.25 discount. This cup is to promote everyone to use more reusables which is part of Crest Foods’ ongoing commitment to reduce single use cup waste.

For more information on Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, upcoming promotions, ordering online, or finding the location nearest you, please visit www.nestlecafe.com. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For any questions, please contact Monica Wang at marketing@nestlecafe.com.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience using fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant Franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 80 bakery cafes in the United States. Bringing classic and familiar treats and beverages to consumers, the Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip concept offers Nestlé® Toll House® cookies, premium Nescafe® coffee, ice cream, and a wide array of delectable treats.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.