Lifespin Significantly Expands its Proprietary Database of Human Health Profiles in Oncology Under Newly Established Cooperative Scientific Agreement with the Medical University of Graz

Participating providers and laboratories get access to Lifespin’s proprietary software. With its scalability as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deep health data insights can be made available globally to participating organizations. The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin™ proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH).

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg (Germany), with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has entered into a scientific collaborative agreement with Biobank Graz and the Clinical Division of Oncology of the Medical University of Graz (Austria) to expand its proprietary database of metabolic human health profiles in the field of oncology.

Under the agreement, Lifespin will be able to analyze and capture the metabolic profiles from more than 25,000 longitudinal human blood samples involving approximately 4,800 oncological patients. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited about this very important partnership with the Medical University and with Biobank of Med Uni Graz, which we anticipate will be an aperture for further joint programs,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin GmbH. “The extraordinary depth of the data we will be able to analyze as a result of this important agreement will not only allow us to gain further insights to detect malignant diseases earlier, but will also provide valuable information on metabolic changes in cancer patients over time, notably to better understand individual treatment response and, post treatment and in remission, to improve patient monitoring and follow-up.”

Lifespin has already gathered a significant database of health profiles in oncology. “This substantial addition of about 25,000 longitudinal oncological patient samples to our already significant and proprietary database will enable us to further advance our algorithms to help clinicians detect diseases earlier, and more reliably customize treatment and monitoring options for patients using metabolomics as a valuable guide,” Tinazli added.

“Our scientific cooperation with Lifespin supports our central goal as physician scientists to apply translational cancer research towards clinical diagnostics and treatment implementations,” said Prof. Philipp Jost, Director of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Graz and member of the steering board of the Biobank Graz. “The Lifespin platform enables us to conduct metabolic analysis of samples from cancer patients at unprecedented depth and speed, providing a very important steppingstone for detecting cancer earlier and monitoring treatment responses more efficiently.”

Lifespin GmbH is a deep data company that is mapping the metabolic profiles of human health. The company is developing a groundbreaking, automated, highly scalable, and cost-effective next generation health diagnostics platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to quantitatively identify variations in a person’s metabolism from the healthy baseline of relevant peer groups in its database. These variations can be linked to diseases with high sensitivity and specificity. Lifespin combines biology, deep data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies to enable digital metabolic insights for precision diagnostics and personalized disease management.

Earlier this year, to advance its research and development opportunities, and in preparation of its market entry, Lifespin GmbH announced the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary, Lifespin, Inc., based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Commercial products in the regulated space will be software algorithms for health testing, scalable via the cloud as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Development efforts are ongoing for a suite of products in the field of oncology to further extend Lifespin’s product portfolio over the coming years to be made available to participating providers and laboratories.

Lifespin (www.lifespin.health) is a deep data company that maps human health based on snapshots of metabolic states. Lifespin has standardized the baseline for human health to detect distinct deviations in the human metabolism caused by diseases. Studies show that pathogenesis impacts metabolism, causing specific changes in the presence and quantity of metabolites. Lifespin is building an in-house biobank that already consists of more than 200,000 human blood samples. Lifespin’s proprietary diagnostic technology platform can quantitatively capture individual metabolisms, i.e., up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations with a single Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) measurement. Utilizing its proprietary technology, Lifespin is performing quantitative in-house measurements of metabolomes, digitizing metabolic profiles that include billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles allow systematic mapping across various health conditions and will enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, staging of diseases, monitoring of treatment success and personalized medicine. Lifespin’s first regulatory approved Software-as-IVD will be for the early differential diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and is expected in Europe in 2022, and thereafter in the United States. Additional tests for the detection of neurological, cancer, and inflammatory diseases are in the pipeline. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is built on its proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Lifespin’s advisory board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT USA) and other prominent leaders in the relevant fields of study.

Biobank Graz (https://biobank.medunigraz.at/en/) is one of the largest clinical biobanks in the world. Around 20 million individual specimens of body fluids and human tissue are stored here. Biobank Graz allows restricted access to these specimens and associated data for scientific research purposes and projects that have received an approval by the local ethics commission and the legal department. The common goal is to develop approaches to diagnosing and treating disease.

Medical University of Graz (https://www.medunigraz.at/en/)

"Pioneering Minds – Caring for Patients' Health and Well-Being"

In the spirit of this motto, the broad field of competence at Medical University of Graz rests on three main pillars:

Future-oriented and innovative education for students and people interested in professional development

Competitive and internationally networked cutting-edge research from basic science to clinical application

Personalized and state-of-the-art patient care at University Hospital Graz

Everyone at Med Uni Graz is involved in implementing its manifold projects: Scientists, researchers, doctors, students, teachers and many other staff members in different occupational groups see themselves as pioneering minds that make up the spirit and innovative power of Med Uni Graz through their daily work and their respectful and open cooperation.