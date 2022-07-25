Stater Bros. Connects to the NCR Commerce Platform to Strengthen Consumer Relationships

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Stater Bros. Markets is connected to the NCR Commerce Platform (NCP) to help reduce infrastructure complexity and improve consumer experiences across all sales channels. Stater Bros. is Southern California’s largest privately owned supermarket chain, supported by 18,000 employees through its 171 stores.

Stater Bros. implemented NCR Emerald, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) solution that leverages the NCP to unify all technology needed to run the store. Stater Bros. now benefits from the fast, efficient rollout of new capabilities and services such as POS solutions and NCR Emerald’s end-to-end connectivity.

“To improve our shoppers’ experience and create new, compelling services, NCR delivered a simplified platform architecture and built-in redundancy for maximum uptime,” said Gil Salazar, senior vice president of Information Technology, Stater Bros. Markets. “NCR Emerald checked every box, and as our customers’ needs change, the technology will be able to evolve, which is critically important to our business.”

NCR Emerald allowed Stater Bros. to roll out capabilities to its POS lanes with ease, speed and flexibility, and empowered them to easily deploy more options for its consumers. The company was able to successfully deploy all-new software and lane hardware to all 171 stores in a mere 15 weeks.

“NCR Emerald will simplify Stater Bros. store operations and open up connections to the NCP, enabling better data insights and an improved consumer shopping experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR Retail. “The NCP unifies technology needed to run the store and provides the backbone for new services that further spur innovation.”

NCR helps retailers run their stores from the front end to the back office and beyond, so they can focus on creating meaningful customer experiences. With connectivity that integrates the store, we are your trusted partner by providing solutions that simplify and innovate via our open platform approach. Together, we enable customers to adapt to what’s now and what’s next so they can compete and win in this evolving digital world.

