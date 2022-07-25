Zicam®, the #1 Cold-Shortening Brand, Adds Daily Immune Support Products to its Lineup

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zicam®, the #1 cold-shortening brand†, announces the launch of two new immune support gummy supplements – Zicam Daily Immune Support* and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin – developed to provide immune support year-round, day and night.*

Zicam Daily Immune Support* provides immune support while Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin provides the same immune support plus melatonin to support sleep.*

Featuring its signature zinc formulas, the new gummy supplements offer 100% daily value of three immune-supporting ingredients: Zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D per serving, with the addition of 3mg of melatonin per serving in Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin.

"For over 20 years, Zicam has led the way in helping consumers shorten their colds, and we’re constantly looking at new and innovative ways to aid consumers who care about their immune health,” said Michael Vercelletto, marketing director of Zicam. "Our expansion into the immune support space, with Zicam Daily Immune Support* and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin, is focused on giving consumers the boost of support that they can rely on in an easy to take delicious gummy supplement -- day and night.”

Zicam Daily Immune Support* is available in a Citrus Strawberry flavor and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin is available in a Blackberry Lavender flavor. The daily supplements can be found online and select retailers nationwide, in July 2022, with an MSRP of $16.49.

To learn more about Zicam’s products, visit www.zicam.com.

About Zicam®

Zicam® is America’s #1 cold-shortening brand† and offers a range of over-the-counter products to shorten colds when taken at the first sign. Zicam delivers a portfolio of homeopathic zinc-based and nasal non-zinc based cold shortening formulas as well as products ranging across multiple categories including nasal health, congestion/sinus relief, immune support, and allergy relief products. With a variety of forms, Zicam is easy to take on the go – allowing consumers to feel equipped to take on any common cold that might come their way.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 150 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & Hammer™, Xtra™, Trojan™, Oxiclean™, Waterpik™, Orajel™, Kaboom™, Nair™, Viviscal™, Flawless™, Toppik™, Zicam™, Batiste™, Replens™, RepHresh™ and First Response™.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

† Based on unit sales data, IRI Total US Multi-Outlet, latest 52 weeks-ending 5/29/22.