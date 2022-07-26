First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Provides Free Access to Digital Mental Health Treatments for All Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patients in the United Kingdom

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newly diagnosed cancer patients across the United Kingdom (UK) are now able to easily access innovative and effective treatments to support their mental health thanks to a new partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and digital therapeutics company Big Health, makers of Sleepio and Daylight[i]. The partnership delivers on a shared vision to address the growing need to provide rapid, equitable mental health support to newly diagnosed cancer patients.

Insomnia and anxiety are two of the biggest unmet needs for people with cancer in the UK[ii] and can have a significant impact on quality of life. Research by Macmillan revealed before the pandemic, one in five people with cancer were also living with a long-term mental health condition, and that long-term conditions overall were potentially associated with poorer cancer survival rates and a higher level of need[iii]. More recent figures show that at the end of 2020, 870,000 people with cancer across the UK (29%) were left feeling stressed, anxious or depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic[iv].

The partnership between Macmillan and Big Health will provide newly diagnosed cancer patients aged 18 and older residing in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland free access to Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety to manage their mental health needs. This new partnership has the potential to help reduce NHS waiting lists for face-to-face therapy and expands upon Big Health’s existing partnership with NHS Scotland, through which all Scottish adults already have access to Sleepio and Daylight. It also provides an option for those people with cancer who don’t want to, or aren’t able to, access in-person mental health support. Further information about the offer is available at www.bighealth.co.uk/macmillan.

Hannah Redmond, Director of Commercial Partnerships and Innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “ Cancer can impact so much more than a person’s physical health, it can impact their mental health and quality of life too. We are delighted to be partnering with Big Health so that together we can help improve the lives of people living with cancer across the UK. We know that many people struggle with sleep, worry and anxiety as a result of their cancer diagnosis, so providing this group with free access to Sleepio and Daylight means they can benefit from vital mental health support when they need it most. We look forward to continuing our work with Big Health and ensuring all people with cancer can access this crucial support in future.”

Sleepio and Daylight provide highly personalised, round-the-clock, accessible treatment for insomnia and anxiety by guiding users through evidence-based cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), accessed via web browser and smartphone app. Gold-standard randomised controlled trials (RCTs) have shown that nearly three quarters (71%) of patients who used Daylight achieved a reduction in anxiety[v] and just over three quarters (76%) who used Sleepio achieved clinical improvement in sleep[vi].

Donna, 43, from South London, who received a cancer diagnosis in early 2022, said: “ When I was told about my cancer, the feelings I had of worry and anxiety went through the roof. Since then, I’ve been using Daylight and it has given me the tools and techniques that I didn’t know I needed to manage my anxiety – and I will use them forever. I was sceptical at first and could not imagine that an app on my phone could help me as much as it has. I’m now confident that I can deal with the situations and feelings that used to completely overwhelm me and feel that my anxiety is no longer something that holds me back. It has changed my life.”

The partnership aligns with National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance recommending CBT as a first-line treatment for anxiety and insomnia. However, the demand for in-person therapy in the UK vastly outstrips capacity, leaving many patients facing long waiting lists.

Big Health recently became the first-ever digital therapeutics company to secure NICE approval for one of its treatments, Sleepio, indicating that digital therapeutics have the potential to both improve patient experience and deliver significant cost savings for the NHS by providing extra capacity across mental health services.

Sleepio and Daylight are rigorously and clinically evaluated in partnership with leading research institutions including University of Oxford and John Hopkins University. Studies are published in top peer-reviewed journals to ensure quality and transparency.

Heather Cook, UK Director for Big Health, said: “ Ensuring access for cancer patients to gold standard digital therapeutics, such as Daylight and Sleepio, can help significantly to address their mental health needs, which in turn could have a real impact on quality of life. Clinically evidenced digital therapeutics can help to address the current backlog in mental health care, opening up greater access to effective round-the-clock care and reducing the pressures on face-to-face services, while providing proven tools for people to manage their mental health outside of a clinical setting, where and when they need to.”

For more information about Sleepio and Daylight, including how people with cancer can access these services, visit www.bighealth.co.uk/macmillan.

About Big Health

Big Health’s mission is to help millions back to good mental health by providing safe and effective non-drug alternatives for the most common mental health conditions. Designed by leading clinical experts and backed by 13 RCTs, Sleepio™ for insomnia and Daylight™ for worry and anxiety are among the world’s most evidenced digital mental health solutions. These programmes seamlessly integrate into primary care, enabling clinically effective self-management of mental health. With offices in London and San Francisco, Big Health’s digital therapeutics are used by leading health systems like the NHS and large multinational employers. For more information, please visit https://www.bighealth.co.uk/

About Macmillan Cancer Support

At Macmillan, we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are our worries. We will move mountains to help you live life as fully as you can.

And we don’t stop there. We’re going all out to find even better ways to help people with cancer, helping to bring forward the day when everyone gets life-transforming support from day one.

We won’t rest, and we won’t settle for anything other than the best possible support for people with cancer.

We do whatever it takes.

Notes to Editors

1. The offer to access Big Health’s services for free is currently open to all cancer patients aged 18 and older across the UK diagnosed in 2022.

2. Anyone living with or beyond cancer in Scotland can access Big Health’s services for free, regardless of when they were diagnosed, via an existing partnership with the Scottish Government.

