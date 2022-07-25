EssilorLuxottica Modernizes Order Processing With Boomi's Intelligent Integration Platform

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the eyewear market, has implemented Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to expedite order processing to meet higher demand for its products across ASEAN, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, and Australia and New Zealand (AMERA). Using the Boomi AtomSphereTM Platform, EssilorLuxottica quickly and easily integrated internal applications and customer orders from a variety of channels in real time, unlocking significant efficiencies and savings.

As a pioneer in advanced lens technologies and craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, EssilorLuxottica was born out of a merger between Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, which was founded in 1961, and French lens manufacturer Essilor, which was established nearly two centuries ago. Today, EssilorLuxottica designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses.

Having leveraged the Boomi platform to successfully integrate approximately 10,000 external customers to its business-to-business (B2B) system in 2019, EssilorLuxottica AMERA again sought Boomi’s cloud-based solutions in late 2020 amid bottlenecks stemming from the combination of supply chain disruptions and higher demand. Unifying data formats and improving data integration between all internal applications became an urgent business need, prompting EssilorLuxottica AMERA to deploy the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, including Boomi’s electronic data interchange (EDI), and API Management tools.

Running a host of enterprise resource planning systems (ERP), EssilorLuxottica was keen to achieve ERP modernization and drive the efficiency of its Next Generation (NG) Order to Cash processing platform, which handles approximately 70,000 to 80,000 orders daily.

"The challenge was to replace all the existing middleware, customized microservices, and third-party middleware to enable greater data sharing capacities and performance in order to keep up with customer expectations," said Mel Yuson, Director of Enterprise Architecture at EssilorLuxottica AMERA. "We needed a service-level agreement (SLA) that could effectively oversee immediate integration, not via batch data integration nor synchronous, but one that is in real time and asynchronous."

Yuson said EssilorLuxottica AMERA sought Boomi’s services to orchestrate higher data payloads and enhance order processing performance, resiliency, and scalability so that end-to-end order processing would take under a minute — and ideally around 30 seconds — highlighting that any delays would cause a serious backlog in the manufacturing process.

"We initially faced numerous challenges as this was the first time we managed a real time, asynchronous integration of EssilorLuxottica's order processing platform and ERP using Boomi's platform,” explained Yuson.

However, with assistance from Boomi's Customer Success and Support team, EssilorLuxottica AMERA investigated and identified performance degradation factors including the network file system (NFS) protocol. On the back of Boomi's recommendation, EssilorLuxottica AMERA deployed solutions to simplify file sharing and increase operational efficiency by four times. Boomi's partnership approach enabled EssilorLuxottica AMERA to address the implementation roadblocks and achieve the SLA target of 30 seconds.

In addition to accomplishing the 30 second end-to-end order processing SLA, EssilorLuxottica AMERA reduced costs and optimized its data integration infrastructure, which was previously being handled by external parties. Through the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, EssilorLuxottica gained expertise and simplified its processes while saving time and reducing the need for specialized resources. The company also unified applications monitoring into a single tool, significantly reducing costs, increasing operational agility, and speeding project deployments. EssilorLuxottica AMERA showcased Boomi’s agility in investigating challenges and providing support throughout the wider organization for upcoming, similar integration projects.

"Organizations of all sizes in various sectors are under pressure to accelerate transformation to achieve business goals. Boomi's platform and services not only support complex, global systems, making it simpler and more cost effective to scale operations, but also afford businesses flexibility to integrate additional tools, as it did with EssilorLuxottica AMERA," said Ajit Melarkode, Vice President of Business Development, APJ at Boomi. "Integrating new and existing technologies facilitates the level of flexibility and agility that customer-facing enterprises need today, enabling unification of data sources to achieve performance efficiencies, generate revenue streams, and drive digital transformation."

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with more than 20,000 customers, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space, which includes Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, as well as the three largest cloud providers, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

The company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

