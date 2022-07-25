CDB Aviation Adds Airline Customer in Malta

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of one Boeing 737-800 to Corendon Airlines Europe (“Corendon”), a Corendon Airlines charter subsidiary based in Malta.

“We are very pleased that the Corendon team have put their faith in CDB Aviation to secure the lease of this 737-800 aircraft, which will provide additional capacity throughout Corendon’s network in anticipation of the ramp-up in passenger travel during this summer season,” stated Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation’s Head of Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Ridvan Helvaci, Technical & Lease Affairs Director of Corendon Airlines, said: “This was the very first aircraft lease cooperation made between Corendon Airlines and CDB Aviation. Working with them for the whole transaction and the delivery has been a pleasure for us and we are looking forward to enhancing our cooperation in the future.”

“Our collaboration with Corendon is of particular significance as Europe’s leisure demand is rapidly accelerating its post-pandemic recovery," underscored Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We look forward to supporting the Corendon team’s efforts to expand their route network within Europe, connecting the major European cities with the best holiday destinations.”

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero