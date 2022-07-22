AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Universal Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited; Places Credit Ratings Under Review with Negative Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of Universal Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited (UIC) (Guernsey). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications.

The rating downgrades follow the payment by UIC of a GBP 8 million exceptional dividend to its ultimate parent, Universal Holdings (Guernsey) Limited (UHL), on 14 July 2022. This dividend payment led to a material depletion of UIC’s capital base, as it amounted to close to 80% of the company’s shareholders’ equity of GBP 10 million as at 30 June 2022. The dividend paid is intended to be used to finance the creation of a new risk carrier in Gibraltar, under the form of a protected cell company, as the UHL group undergoes a restructuring.

The ratings reflect UIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, very limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The ratings have been placed under review with negative implications as AM Best needs to fully assess the impact of the UHL group’s restructuring on UIC’s business model and credit fundamentals.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.