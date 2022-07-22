AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to SPP Institución de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good), a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) and a Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa-.MX” (Superior) to SPP Institución de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (SPP Seguros) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SPP Seguros’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect the company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), evidence of capital support from the main shareholder and prudent investment practices. Limiting the ratings is the inherent risk of a new company implementing its business plan, the expansion risk arising from its new property/casualty (P/C) segments, and the volatility of the prospective underwriting portfolio.

SPP Seguros is a Mexico-based company that began operations in 2019. The main shareholder is Juan Carlos Merlo, with an ownership stake of 51%, and the rest of the shares held by Global Insurance Group Holding Company, Inc., a San Antonio, TX-domiciled entity that owns several insurance-related businesses.

SPP Seguros is focused on guaranteeing quality in construction and providing protection against unforeseen events and accidents. As of December 2021, the company’s business portfolio is composed of 92.3% P/C business and 7.7% personal accidents. Within the Mexican market, SPP Seguros has a market share of less than 1%.

As of 2022, the company is undergoing the process of being authorized to underwrite the business lines of civil liability and professional risks, marine and transport, fire, agricultural, animal and catastrophe risks, and auto. SPP Seguros intends to expand its range of offerings to the market and cover additional insurance needs.

Risk-adjusted capitalization is strongest, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), with underwriting risk standing as the main component for required capital. Support from SPP Seguros’ main shareholder has been reflected in capital injections to back-up its growth and provide financial flexibility. Overall, the company’s balance sheet is strong, but it is subject to volatility derived from its net business portfolio distribution and growth.

As of year-end 2021, gross written premium stood at 27 million pesos, and, as expected from a new company, technical income and year-end results were negative. The investment income shows a stable trend, and SPP Seguros’ investment profile is expected to remain the same in the coming years, supporting SPP’s income generation.

Positive rating actions are not expected in the medium term. Negative rating actions could occur if premium growth or adverse development of the underwriting portfolio erodes the company’s capital base and reduces risk-adjusted capitalization to a level that no longer supports the ratings.

