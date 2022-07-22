$50,000 Donation from Reliant Brings Life-Saving Water Safety Education to Underserved Communities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant and the YMCA of Greater Houston are teaming up to expand essential water safety education to 2,000 underserved Houstonians. Through a $50,000 donation from Reliant for the YMCA’s annual Safety Around Water (SAW) program, the organizations will increase local education and resources with the aim to reduce drowning rates and help the community learn how to stay safe in and around water.

“In Texas, summer memories are often made around water, whether through beach or lake trips or a visit to the neighborhood pool,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “That’s why the YMCA’s Safety Around Water program is so important. Reliant has a deep commitment to protecting the most vulnerable Texans during the hot summer, so we’re continuing our longstanding support of the YMCA to help children and adults in underserved communities learn life-saving water safety skills.”

According to the Texas Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the second leading cause of death among children one to 14 years old, with ethnically diverse children or those from low-income neighborhoods at greater risk. To foster inclusivity in the community, the YMCA has partnered with 15 off-site locations across Greater Houston, including apartment complexes, school districts and other community organizations, to provide easy access to water safety programs for neighborhoods where residents may have limited resources and are unable to visit a YMCA.

“Each year, we launch the Safety Around Water Campaign to empower our youth, unify our communities and instill confidence in children and families around water,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “With the support from generous grants and donors like Reliant, the YMCA of Greater Houston will continue to provide access to life-saving programming through SAW and work to ensure security and comfort in the water for local youth and adults.”

Through the SAW initiative, children and adults of all ages have the opportunity to take part in specialized courses taught by YMCA aquatic experts, including basic aquatic skills, survival techniques, and safety skills such as CPR. The emphasis on water safety has been a core part of the YMCA’s curriculum since its inception, and through programs like SAW, essential life-saving skills can be accessible to the entire community, regardless of location, income or race.

Reliant’s support for the Safety Around Water program is part of a larger commitment that includes the YMCA Annual Giving Campaign and YMCA Food Pantry Distribution Events. Reliant is also proud to power the YMCA of Greater Houston and its various locations across the region.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About YMCA of Greater Houston

Founded in 1886, today the Y remains committed to the health of more than half a million people grow and thrive through programs and services at our locations across Greater Houston. Strengthening community is our cause. Together, we connect active, engaged Greater Houston Area residents to build a better us.