MAGIC Las Vegas Announces Live Performance by Special Guest T-Pain

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globally recognized musical artist T-Pain is confirmed to take the stage and perform at Informa Markets Fashion’s upcoming events slated for August 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All exhibitors, buyers, and press registered for the three-day co-located events – MAGIC Las Vegas, a high-energy fashion experience home to the largest selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, and accessories brands; PROJECT Las Vegas, featuring the best-in-class men’s and women’s contemporary; and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, which showcases manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from across the world – are invited to attend T-Pain’s live performance scheduled for Monday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the West Hall Lobby of the convention center.

Registered event attendees will have the opportunity to conclude their first day and enjoy a live concert from T-Pain as he performs his greatest hits and latest releases. T-Pain joins a celebrated lineup of performances by iconic artists including Salt-N-Pepa, Nelly, and En Vogue.

Strategically held twice a year, the global fashion industry convenes at the largest wholesale buying opportunity in the nation with three separate events conveniently co-located for trend discovery, fashion forecasting, expert-led education from industry trailblazers and unmissable keynote presentations to networking opportunities with industry peers, plus in true MAGIC fashion, the opening night musical guest.

Additional details on T-Pain’s performance:

Who: Grammy Award-Winning Artist T-Pain

Date: August 8, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center- West Hall Lobby (3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV)

Entrance: Free to attend MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC registered guests.

This is an exclusive event only open to MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas attendees and exhibitors. A valid event badge is required for entry. NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.