All-Abilities Playground Funded by Moda Assist Program Opens in Astoria

The official ambassador of the Portland Trail Blazers, Blaze the Trail Cat cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the improved, all-abilities playground equipment installed at LaPlante Park in Astoria, Oregon.

ASTORIA, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moda, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at LaPlante Park on Thursday, July 21 to officially open the improved, all-abilities playground equipment installed on site earlier this spring.

Representatives of all three organizations were at the park at 45th Street and Cedar Street to celebrate the occasion and answer questions.

“We are so grateful to Moda and the Blazers for their support and generosity. This project will greatly improve access to modern and accessible play equipment on the east side of Astoria for the many residents who live there,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jonah Dart-McLean.

The city of Astoria was selected by the Moda Assist Program to receive funding to purchase the new equipment, receiving $20 for every assist the Portland Trail Blazers made during the 2020-2021 regular season for a total of $37,000. The Blazers and Moda each contributed $10 per assist.

The park includes a “We Saw” (a wheelchair-accessible see-saw), an ADA-accessible merry-go-round and a pyramidal climber installed on poured-in-place surfacing designed to increase access and reduce the frequent maintenance associated with bark chips. Blaze the Trail Cat attended as the official ambassador of the Portland Trail Blazers. Both Moda and the Blazers had surprise giveaways, and light refreshments for the event that was open to the public. Photos and video of the event are available here.

Funding assistance was also secured through grants from the Pacific Power Foundation for $4,500 and from the Ford Family Foundation for $5,000.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Matt Moritz and his team led the design of the park and selected the equipment after conducting a community survey to determine what items would best serve the community and increase access to all users.

The Moda Assist Program has provided funding for all-abilities playgrounds in eight other cities across Oregon since 2013, and the city of Astoria is honored to be among those recipients.