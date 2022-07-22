Easterseals Hawaii Marks 75 Years of Valuable Community Service

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterseals Hawaii (ESH) celebrated its 75th anniversary to honor 75 years of service benefiting people with disabilities and their families, as well as the local businesses and the broader Hawai‘i community who have supported the organization. Funds raised at the event will support the ESH Adult Day Health program for individuals with developmental disabilities and special needs across the five islands ESH serves.

“This milestone is a reflection of the tremendous vision of our founders, and of the vital importance of providing people with developmental disabilities with every opportunity to live meaningful and productive lives on their own terms,” said Andrea Pettiford, CEO of ESH. “Every year brings new challenges and opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families, and just as we’ve done for the past 75 years, Easterseals Hawai‘i will be here to support them for the next 75.”

As part of this memorable evening, the ESH Board of Directors presented Matson with the second Easterseals Hawai‘i Kahiau Award. This very special award recognizes Matson for more than 60 years of exceptional support ranging from serving on the ESH Board to generous financial contributions to decades of entertaining the children and families of the Early Intervention program with holiday celebrations. Matson’s longstanding commitment to ESH continues today, helping ensure that more than 2,200 individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Hawai‘i have access to person-centered care.

During the evening, ESH leaders also expressed deep appreciation to the many donors, including Advocate-level event sponsors Matson and First Hawaiian Bank, for their generosity and support that allows ESH to thrive as one of the state’s largest providers of disabilities services.

About Easterseals Hawai‘i

Easterseals Hawai‘i provides exceptional services to ensure that all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Having joined the Easterseals National network of affiliates in 1947, Easterseals Hawai‘i has been serving special needs children, youth and adults for 75 years. Our staff of over 230 clinicians, health specialists and support staff provide more than 200,000 hours of direct service annually to over 2,200 individuals and their families across the state. For more information, visit: www.eastersealshawaii.org.