Wrangler® Honors 75 Years of Western Heritage on National Day of the Cowboy

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 75 years of western heritage at its core, Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, is celebrating cowboy culture during National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022. Throughout its history, the brand has made numerous contributions to bring the industry to life, solidifying its place as the engine that powers the sport and lifestyle.

To commemorate National Day of the Cowboy, the western icon will honor the cowboy spirit within all of us through a video tribute celebrating western icons. Narrated by country music legends and world champion cowboys and bull riders, the “ode to cowboys” highlights those important to the western industry such as George Strait, Cody Johnson and Stetson Wright.

“We are so excited to showcase the lifestyle Wrangler was founded on,” says Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. “Wrangler is a testament to the grit and bravery of the American West and staying true to our heritage helps us continue to honor the cowboy spirit that lives in everyone. National Day of the Cowboy allows us to highlight where Wrangler came from, what its core values are and how it is bringing western influence into the mainstream spotlight while still supporting the legacy of the authentic modern-day cowboy.”

The original Wrangler “western jean,” the “Cowboy Cut” was created to be functional for the true cowboy while styled in a flattering fit. The “Cowboy Cut” was endorsed by professional rodeo cowboy Jim Shoulders for more than 50 years, proving Wrangler’s commitment to quality and authenticity. Today, the modern cowboy staple, the “Cowboy Cut” 13MWZ, remains the official ProRodeo competition jean and Wrangler is the official jeans and shirts brand of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Deeply rooted in western heritage, Wrangler celebrates the style that started it all, telling the story of the iconic Cowboy Cut that was first introduced to the American consumer in 1947.

Continuing to design durable styles for cowboys and cowgirls, in 2005, the denim icon worked with the American Quarter Horse Association to develop the women’s Ultimate Riding Jean for comfort in and out of the saddle.

Looking ahead in its “diamond anniversary,” celebrations, the brand will give back to future generations by debuting a one-of-a-kind, diamond encrusted Wrangler 75th Anniversary Diamond Buckle crafted in collaboration with Montana Silversmiths to auction off later this year. All proceeds will be donated to charities focused on cultivating young cowboys and cowgirls. In support, Wrangler will launch “Hands of Wrangler”, a photo series featuring legends from in and out of the rodeo arena, each holding the diamond buckle. The series, shared across Wrangler and Wrangler Network social channels, will touch on the impact each legend has had on shaping the brand into the icon it is today.

While Wrangler has evolved over the last several decades to reach a broad consumer base, its western heritage remains front and center. Modern designs nod to the lifestyle including yokes, fringe, and Aztec patterns, authentically tapping into mainstream western fashion trends. By expanding its portfolio to additional segments and geographic locations, the brand continues to inspire today’s cowboys and cowgirls alongside those who aspire to live the western lifestyle.

To learn more about Wrangler’s history and to shop authentic western denim, visit www.wrangler.com/wrangler-75.html

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.