Lori Lane Named New Homes Division President & Executive Luxury Strategist at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Lori Lane, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of the New Homes Division, Luxury and Corporate Marketing, is now President of Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division and Executive Strategist, Luxury Collection and Global Living. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Lane joined the company in 2006 and has led the company to win a historic and unprecedented number of awards for new home construction and luxury as she grew market share in both sectors.

“I couldn’t be prouder to see Lori take on this expanded role within our New Homes Division and ascend to Executive Strategist for Luxury Collection and Global Living,” said Dan Forsman, Georgia Properties Chairman. “She has been instrumental to the increased recognition, growth and reputation of our New Homes Division and Luxury Collection marketing, and now she can be even more involved with our builders, new home communities and strategic vision for success.”

Lane has built and runs the highly successful New Homes Division. Her many clients are some of the most respected builders and developers across Greater Atlanta. She also acts as Managing Broker overseeing the on-site sales and management teams for each community and the marketing. Over the years, Lori and her team have created award-winning strategies for the marketing and selling of new construction and have won hundreds of awards for their clients, marketing and sales achievements.

In addition to new home construction, Lane also focuses on luxury marketing. Under her leadership, the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection campaign was created and launched in 2015. Since its conception, Luxury Collection sales have seen an increase of 269% in market share. In 2021, the company experienced an unprecedented year with a sales volume of over $5.2 billion of which over $2.46 billion was attributed directly to the Luxury Collection.

Lane has won numerous awards for her leadership and accomplishments. Most recently, she was honored among the Women of Power and Influence, Top Real Estate Professionals, Power Players and Women of Style by Modern Luxury’s The Atlantan. She was also named a 2022 RISMedia Newsmaker in the Achievers category, “Luxury Women to Watch” by Luxury Daily and included in Who’s Who In Residential Real Estate by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for over 15 years.

“Lori is one of those leaders who truly deserves to be called an icon,” said Georgia Properties President and CEO DeAnn Golden. “She has done so much to move our organization forward and I know she will do even more in this expanded role.”

Added Lane: “I am grateful for this opportunity for my team and I to provide additional hands-on support, guidance and care for our new home communities and clients,” Lane said. “I look forward to all that this role will allow us to accomplish for our amazing builders and developers as we reach yet another year of record growth at Georgia Properties.”

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES GEORGIA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.