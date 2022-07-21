Google Pixel 6a is Here. Get it FREE at T-Mobile!

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Google Pixel 6a is heading to the Un-carrier on July 28 with pre-orders kicking off today. And the Un-carrier has great deals for both new and existing customers!

Get the Google Pixel 6a for free ($450 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on most plans.

Get $300 off Google Pixel 6a with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on most plans.

T-Mobile for Business customers can also get it free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced or Ultimate plans.

The Google Pixel 6a taps into the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network, lighting up Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network.

As the leader in 5G, T-Mobile has more 5G bars in more places. Pair that with T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use and it’s easy to see why the Un-carrier is the best place to pick up the new 5G phone from Google. Not to mention, T-Mobile has its customers covered even beyond its own signal with the launch of Coverage Beyond, helping customers stay connected and save while traveling with free in-flight connection, high-speed data abroad and more.

The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1” FHD+ display and is powered by Google’s premium chip, Google Tensor, the fastest mobile chip from Google. The new smartphone has dual rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 12MP main lens) and an 8MP front camera. The Pixel 6a comes packed with a 4300 mAh battery to stay powered up on the go. Plus, it includes Google’s latest camera feature, Magic Eraser allowing customers to remove any distractions for the perfect photo. And thanks to its industry leading security features, it’s great for business customers too! Want to see it in action? Check out the unboxing video here: https://youtu.be/jEFR1HjiyD0.

And, only T-Mobile customers have access to two exclusive Google One cloud storage plans to ensure they can save their photos, videos, and more. T-Mobile customers can exclusively get 500GB of storage for just $5/month or 2TB of storage with unlimited Google Photos for $15/mo. Both have a 30-day free trial to start.

The Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal, Chalk and Sage is available for pre-order at T-Mobile today, July 21, and available online and in-stores on July 28. New and existing customers can take advantage of T-Mobile’s offers or pick up the Google Pixel 6a for $18.75/month ($0 down; full retail price: $449.99) – all over 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on the Google Pixel 6a at T-Mobile, head here: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, go here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit and service required. Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $449.99 – Google Pixel 6a). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Up to $449.99 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Save $450: Max 12 discounted devices/account. Save $300: Qualifying trade-in (e.g., $300: Apple iPhone X; $150: Samsung Galaxy S9) required. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Google storage: After free trial, plan automatically renews for $5/mo. or $15/mo. on your T-Mobile bill; cancel anytime. Plus, taxes and fees for accounts currently paying for a wireless line with additional taxes & fees. 5G: T-Mobile has America's largest 5G network. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

