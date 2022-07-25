ReferralPoint partners with Allscripts for access to a data-driven, fully automated referral management platform

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReferralPoint announced today that Allscripts has certified its application as part of the Allscripts Developer Program. ReferralPoint is an innovative solution that enables Allscripts Professional EHR™ and Allscripts® Practice Management users to improve efficiency, reduce patient leakage and costs, and enhance the patient experience.

With the integration, users are prompted to select the ideal patient-provider match with the IdealMATCH™ feature. This single click also automates authorizations, scheduling, and closes the loop with patients and providers, regardless of the referred to specialists’ EHR system.

ReferralPoint Features:

Utilize data to objectively rank providers and facilities

Optimize referral networks based on data and organizational goals

Refer patients to their IdealMATCH™ provider - high quality, low cost, in-network, patient preferences, etc.

Eliminate manual steps with an Automated Referral Coordinator (SARA) Automate prior authorizations Automate patient scheduling Automate closing the loop with the patients – show rates and capture experience Automate closing the loop with the specialist – get consult notes back

Gain 360-degree visibility into key referral metrics

Staff extension model to outsource referral steps

“ Joining the Allscripts Developer Program will enable us to help provider practices ensure their patients are receiving the right care at the right time while supporting Fee for Service (FFS) and Value Based Care (VBC) initiatives,” said Robert Harris, CEO of ReferralPoint. “ We’re excited to give providers access to data-driven, fully automated patient referrals within their workflow.”

The Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) offers both proprietary and FHIR® enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices, and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products. Interested Allscripts users are encouraged to register to attend a webinar on July 26. Find more information about ReferralPoint on the Allscripts App Expo. Health IT developers can create a free account at https://developer.allscripts.com to access the Allscripts Open APIs and start building or connecting new innovations for Allscripts users.

About ReferralPoint

ReferralPoint provides fee-for-service and value-based care strategies that use data and automation to transform patient referrals. Unlike manual processes or disconnected tools that result in uninformed referrals, ReferralPoint leverages cost and quality data to rank specialists and facilities to build high value preferred networks, then with one click, seamlessly presents the patient-provider IdealMATCH within the EHR workflow. This click also automates authorizations, scheduling, and closing the loop with patients and providers, regardless of outbound EHR.