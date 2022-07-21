Virtuoso® Partners with Virgin Galactic for Ticket Sales Referral Program

NEW YORK & TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtuoso®, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced a strategic partnership to make a limited number of seats for Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight experience available to Virtuoso’s global client base.

Virgin Galactic is opening the door to a new space age – and this agreement makes the wonder and awe of space travel accessible through Virtuoso’s portfolio of top-tier luxury experiences. Virgin Galactic’s elegant and distinctive flight system takes off and lands on a runway and allows passengers to experience weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth, all in unparalleled comfort. In the lead up to space flight, Future Astronauts enjoy access to the flagship membership community, including exclusive events, trips and activities around the world. The experience culminates in a multi-day, all inclusive astronaut training and hospitality program for the customer and three guests at Virgin Galactic’s planned innovative campus – all delivered with trademark Virgin style and designed to enrich the transformative experience of space.

Virgin Galactic joins Virtuoso’s portfolio of more than 2,200 luxury travel partners in 100 countries worldwide. The agreement will present new referral and marketing opportunities to Virtuoso’s network of more than 20,000 luxury travel advisors and their upscale clientele. At the same time, Virgin Galactic will gain direct relationships with the world’s leading luxury travel advisors in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

“Virtuoso is excited to welcome Virgin Galactic back into our partner portfolio and to offer our clients a travel experience like no other,” said Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch. “As a Future Astronaut myself, I can speak firsthand to the curated, high-touch and one-of-a-kind journey Virgin Galactic offers, as well as the community it cultivates. Travel transforms us and pushes us out of our comfort zone. For our advisors who have clients seeking pioneering, transformational travel, a Virgin Galactic spaceflight is the ultimate experience.”

Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of $25-$30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel. Its partners, which specialize in world-class client services and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities, and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients.

“Virtuoso’s prominence as the world leader in the luxury experiential travel category makes them the ideal strategic partner to expand our reach in this valuable sector,” said Blair Rich, Virgin Galactic President & Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations. “We are excited to offer this limited quantity of tickets to Virtuoso clients and to connect with those who are searching for meaningful, deeply transformational travel experiences.”

Virtuoso travel advisors will have exclusive access to a limited number of reservations within Virgin Galactic’s first 1,000 seats. Seats will sell at the standard price of $450,000.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in over 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,200 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $25–$30 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

