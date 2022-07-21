Apparel Market in Germany to 2025: Featuring Key Players H&M, Nike, Adidas, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Apparel Market in Germany to 2025 - Market Analysis, Top Brands, Consumer Attitudes and Trends (Updated for COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with COVID-19 impact. It includes analysis of COVID-19 impact on customer shopping behavior, key apparel retailers, sector analysis, trends, and retailer reactions.
Report Highlights
- German consumers remain cautious on non essential spend as new variants of COVID-19 pose threats
- COVID-19 boosted prospects of online apparel retailers significantly
- The athleisure trend continues to boost sportswear sales in Germany
- Uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19 had a significant impact on consumer confidence, leading to restricted spending
- Menswear brands to benefit from the athleisure boost, as the category will grow the most versus pre pandemic levels by 2025
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Apparel Market Drivers & Inhibitors
- Economic Background
- Apparel Market
- Consumers
- Brands & Themes
- Supply Chain & Logistics
- Apparel Data
- Methodology & Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- H&M
- C&A
- Adidas
- Nike
- S.Oliver
- Kik
- Bonprix
- Primark
- Takko Fashion
- Zara
