India Pet Care Market Overview, 2021-2026: Delayed Parenthood Increasing Pet Ownership and Boosting Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

India's pet care market is expected to grow at a value of INR 7500 Crores by the end of the forecasted period, on account of rising nuclear families, double-income households, change in lifestyle, urbanization, and increasing pet ownership.

Delayed parenthood witnessed in most urban and newly married couples has eventually increased the pet adoption ratio in the country, thus making it an emotional stimulant. The market is led by the dog segment which accounted for more than half of the market share, while the rabbit segment is expected to grow to more than 26% anticipated CAGR.

The entry and expansion of many players into the pet care industry forecast a positive view for the market in India. Due to certain social and cultural constrictions, dog populations vastly outnumber that of cats in India.

The hectic lifestyles developed due to modernization have made most urban dwellers time-handicapped, leading to an increased preference for commercially packaged pet foods.

Products such as multivitamin, supplements, eye and ear care products, dental care/oral care products, diapers, etc. are some of the trending pet healthcare products in the market.

The easy availability of these pet care products is a major attraction factor for pet parents. With the organized sales channel and rising demand, the India Pet Care Market is expected to see robust growth in the future.

Even though the online store segment holds the least market share, it is expected to be growing with the highest anticipated CAGR of 32.11% in the forecasted period. This pet boom has led to the proliferation of pet startups across the country. BarkNBond, an app currently available only in Mumbai, helps find all pet-related essentials, everything from veterinary clinics to pet-friendly cafes.

Key Aspects Covered in this report:

Global Pet Care Market Outlook

India Pet Care Market Outlook

India Pet Food Market Outlook

India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

Market Trends and Developments

Company Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Country

3.2.3. By Pet Type

3.2.4. By Food Type

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

3.4. Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

3.5. Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

3.6. Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

4. India Pet Care Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Segment

4.2.3. By Pet Adoption Type

4.2.4. By Pet Type

4.2.5. By Region

4.2.6. By Top Cities

4.2.7. By Sales Channel

4.3. India Pet Food Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size

4.3.2. Market Share

4.4. India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size

4.4.2. Market Share

4.4.3. Pet Food Product Price Variant

4.5. India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size

4.5.2. Market Share

4.6. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market Size

4.6.2. Market Share

5. India Pet Care Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Drivers

5.2. Key Challenges

5.3. Company Profiles

5.3.1. Gitwako Farms India Private Limited

5.3.2. Indian Broiler Group (Abis Exports (India) Private Limited)

5.3.3. Just Dogs Salons Private Limited

5.3.4. Mars International India Private Limited

5.3.5. Orange Pet Nutrition Private Limited (Bharat International)

5.3.6. Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited

5.3.7. Precious Pet Services Private Limited (Heads Up For Tails)

5.3.8. Purina Petcare India Private Limited

5.3.9. Royal Canin India Private Limited

5.3.10. Venky's (India) Limited

6. Strategic Recommendations

7. Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Gitwako Farms India Private Limited

Abis Exports (India) Private Limited

Just Dogs Spalons Private Limited

Mars International India Private Limited

Orange Pet Nutrition Private Limited (Bharat International)

Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited

Precious Pet Services Private Limited (HUFT)

Purina Petcare India Private Limited

Royal Canin India Private Limited

Venky's (India) Limited

